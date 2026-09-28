Dengue: Fever down? Don’t lower your guard yet

“The hallmark of the critical phase is capillary leakage,” explains Dr Sheeja Sugunan, associate professor and paediatric intensivist at SAT Hospital, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. “Precisely when the fever starts defervescing, blood vessels become leaky, causing plasma to seep out of the circulatory system. This reduces effective blood supply to major organs, leading to multi-organ dysfunction if left unmonitored.”

As blood plasma leaks out into surrounding body cavities, the actual volume of blood circulating through the heart, brain, and vital organs rapidly shrinks, causing blood pressure to plunge. The sheer subtlety of this phase makes it perilous for families managing a sick relative at home.

“One critical stage is during the fall of the fever,” warns Dr Aravinda S N, lead consultant in internal medicine at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru. “This may lead to an illusion of improvement in the condition of the patient. In cases of dengue, symptoms may develop during the transition period from febrile to critical stages; hence, monitoring of the patient should continue despite normalisation of temperature.”

This deceptive phase is particularly treacherous in young children and non-verbal toddlers who cannot articulate internal distress. Dr Sheeja notes that parents must watch for paradoxical lethargy as the fever breaks. “Normally, as a fever subsides, a toddler should become more active and alert. In the critical phase, the child instead exhibits extreme lethargy and weakness,” she says, noting that intractable vomiting (more than three episodes in an hour) and dark or decreased urine output are immediate triggers for urgent hospitalisation.

To navigate this threshold, clinicians rely on careful outpatient triaging to separate patients who can safely recover at home from those requiring admission.

“The vast majority of those suffering from dengue can actually be cared for at home under proper supervision as long as they don’t have any warning signs,” explains Dr Aravinda. “At outpatient triaging, the doctor evaluates the patient’s symptoms, hydration, blood pressure, pulse, urine output, and general clinical state. The trend in the number of platelets and haematocrit (percentage of red blood cells) may also be taken into account along with the days passed. If the patient is stable, caregivers should provide oral rehydration solutions, soups, and fluids in small, frequent portions to avoid dehydration.”

Throughout home care, caregivers must concentrate on fluid intake and urinary output rather than obsessing over blood platelet numbers — a major source of panic for families.

“Another common misconception I see is looking at the platelet count immediately once the fever comes down,” says Dr Xavier. “In reality, the platelet count can continue to fall during the critical phase before recovering. Many patients try to ‘boost’ it by consuming large quantities of papaya or kiwi. No particular food can suddenly change the natural course of dengue. In fact, patients often end up vomiting, which is counterproductive. I often tell – Don’t treat the number, treat the patient.’”

The clinical management of plasma leakage is a delicate balance where both under-hydration and over-hydration carry severe risks. “Fluids need to be given according to clinical status, blood pressure, pulse, urine output, and haematocrit. Both too little and too much fluid can be harmful. Once the leakage phase is over, continuing excessive IV fluids can lead to fluid overload and pulmonary oedema,” says Dr Xavier. For families caring for a relative at home, knowing when to head directly to an emergency department can mean the difference between a smooth recovery and life-threatening shock.