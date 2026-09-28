Dengue: Recovery doesn’t end at hospital discharge

When 32-year-old Diya, a software professional from Kochi, was discharged from the hospital after a gruelling six-day bout with dengue fever, she assumed the hardest part was over. Her fever had vanished, her blood pressure had stabilised, and her platelet counts had safely crossed normal thresholds. Hospital staff handed her a discharge summary stamped “cured,” but a week later, when Diya logged back into her desk job, she realised her battle with dengue had merely entered its second phase.

Sitting at her computer, Diya was overwhelmed by physical and mental exhaustion. Simple tasks left her trembling with fatigue, and climbing a short flight of stairs forced her to pause halfway to catch her breath. Weeks later, another wave of distress arrived: large strands of hair began coming loose during daily brushing. On paper, Diya was a healthy dengue survivor; in reality, she was living through the frustrating “long tail” of post-dengue recovery.

Her experience reflects a widespread yet frequently overlooked phenomenon following seasonal dengue outbreaks. While public health messaging naturally focuses on managing the acute phase — tracking fever spikes and preventing plasma leakage — the weeks following clearance present their own silent struggle. The return of normal blood parameters does not instantly translate to functional fitness or cellular recovery.

The exhaustion lingering long after discharge is clinically recognised as post-dengue fatigue syndrome. Dr Vinod Xavier, consultant in internal medicine at Aster Medcity in Kochi, notes that fatigue can persist for several weeks after the virus clears. This weakness stems from severe inflammation, physical deconditioning from bed rest, reduced nutritional intake, and general physiological stress. Most patients gradually improve with structured nutrition, hydration, and rest, though persistent or worsening symptoms warrant further clinical evaluation.

For working adults and students, this physical drag creates significant friction. Employers and families often expect an immediate bounce-back once fever resolves. However, inside the body, the immune system is actively clearing metabolic debris and repairing tissue damage. Pushing through this weakness through sheer willpower frequently backfires, delaying recovery.

This recovery curve is equally crucial for paediatric patients returning to school and sports. Parents often worry when a child cleared of active infection continues to lack energy. “Once the critical phase of dengue passes, serious complications are unlikely,” notes Dr Sheeja Sugunan, associate professor and paediatric intensivist at SAT Hospital, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. “However, tiredness and weakness can last for many days, especially if the child had a severe infection.”