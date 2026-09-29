Experts say these small desk habits can protect your heart

Most of us spend the bulk of our day glued to a desk, moving only when absolutely necessary. It is easy to dismiss this as simply "how work is" today, but doctors say this sedentary pattern quietly takes a toll on the body, and heart health in particular.

The good news is that protecting your heart doesn't necessarily require an intense workout regimen. We spoke to two cardiologists about the small, consistent changes that can be brought into an ordinary workday to make a meaningful difference over time.