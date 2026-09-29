Experts say these small desk habits can protect your heart

Most of us spend the bulk of our day glued to a desk, moving only when absolutely necessary. It is easy to dismiss this as simply "how work is" today, but doctors say this sedentary pattern quietly takes a toll on the body, and heart health in particular.
The good news is that protecting your heart doesn't necessarily require an intense workout regimen. We spoke to two cardiologists about the small, consistent changes that can be brought into an ordinary workday to make a meaningful difference over time.
Why sitting all day is problematic
Small changes during the workday can make a meaningful difference to heart health. "In today's life, we spend long hours at a desk which quietly encourages the sedentary lifestyle," says Dr. Pradeep Kumar D, Senior Consultant - Cardiology, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru. The continuous sitting, he says, impacts our overall body.
"Avoid sitting continuously for prolonged periods, get up, stretch or take a short walk for a few minutes approximately 2-3 minutes in every hour," Dr. Kumar says.
Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, a Cardiac Surgeon in Mumbai, makes a similar point. "If your chair is just becoming the 'default mode', you need to do some standing-up and/or walking for a few minutes every 30, 60 minutes," he says.
Turn everyday tasks, and meetings, into movement
Make movement part of routine tasks. Instead of elevators, take the stairs, walk during calls or choose a slightly longer route when possible," Dr. Kumar advises.
Dr. Bhamre agrees calls are an easy place to start. "If it is a phone call that you have in the course of your work then take them while you are up or even as you are walking," he says.
Posture matters just as much as movement
Maintain a healthy sitting posture and keep your screen and chair positioned comfortably to reduce physical strain.
Proper posture, Dr. Bhamre says, prevents back and neck pain that often accompanies desk work. To ensure good posture, he advises: "Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed and wrists in a neutral position," "sit flat on the ground and your knees at a 90-degree angle," and "try to sit up straight, and consider adopting posture reminder apps or gadgets that notify you when you slouch."
Rethink what, and why, you are snacking
Avoid mindless snacking at your desk, particularly frequent intake of highly processed, salty or sugary foods. “Keep healthier options such as fruits, nuts or unsweetened beverages within reach," Dr. Kumar says, adding that sip[ping water consistently throughout the day keeps one hydrated, helping the circulatory system to pump blood easily.
"What and when you eat affects your energy and focus," says Dr. Bhamre. Skipping meals or reaching for the vending machine out of habit, according to him, can lead to energy crashes later on. Keeping healthy snacks nearby, like fruit or nuts, helps maintain your energy between meals.
He also flags a specific pattern worth breaking: stress-driven snacking. "If one reaches out to have a snack after stressful work, they should first take a minute, breathe deeply and ask oneself whether they actually need the food or not," Dr. Bhamre says.
Use your lunch break to move, not just eat
"Instead of going back straight to your desk after finishing your meal for lunch, take a short walk," Dr. Bhamre says.
Sleep, meals and stress still matter most
Do not neglect your sleep, meals or stress management practices. "Taking short breaks for deep breathing or simply stepping away from the screen can help," Dr. Kumar says.
Heart health is not built only through intense workouts, it is also shaped by the choices we make repeatedly throughout an ordinary working day. Also, doctors say, keep a check on your potential health issues such as blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol levels.