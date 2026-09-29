Please do take it to heart

KOCHI: Reports of people in their 30s and 40s suffering heart attacks have become increasingly common. The perception that heart disease is largely ‘a problem of old age’ does not hold any longer.

Yet, many remain unfamiliar with the basic warning signs, or mistake them for something less serious. And some just choose to be indifferent.

Pop culture has taught us that a heart attack begins with a sudden clutching of the chest — dramatic and fast. In real life, however, the warning signs can be far subtler.

Heaviness while climbing stairs, unusual breathlessness after a short walk, unexplained sweating or discomfort that disappears with rest are often ignored.

“They are the body’s way of signalling that something is wrong. Most people associate a heart attack with chest pain, and rightly so. But there are also some classic warning signs like feeling of pressure, heaviness, tightness or burning in the centre of the chest,” says Dr Sunil Roy T N, senior consultant, interventional cardiology, Aster Medcity, Kochi.

“The discomfort may spread to the arm, neck, jaw or back. If it appears while walking, climbing stairs or during physical exertion and improves with rest, it should not be ignored. Sweating, breathlessness, nausea, dizziness and loss of consciousness can accompany the discomfort.”

When ‘gas’ is not gas

Early symptoms can also be mistaken for digestive problems, particularly among younger people.

Dr Fazil Mohamed Azeem, senior consultant cardiac surgeon at SP Medifort Hospital and PRS Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, recalls a 42-year-old woman who initially went to the gastroenterology department with complaints of bloating.