Seasonal illnesses are peaking, and that 'ordinary' fever may be something more serious

The weeks after the monsoon are rarely kind to our health. Rising and falling temperatures, stagnant water, and changing air quality combine to make this one of the busiest times of the year for doctors, with a fever that once seemed routine now requiring a closer look.

This year, the timing adds another layer. A long run of festivals is set to bring crowds, travel, fasting and heavy meals in quick succession.

We spoke to two doctors about which illnesses to watch for right now, how the festive season can raise the risk, and why acting early matters most.