Seasonal illnesses are peaking, and that 'ordinary' fever may be something more serious

The weeks after the monsoon are rarely kind to our health. Rising and falling temperatures, stagnant water, and changing air quality combine to make this one of the busiest times of the year for doctors, with a fever that once seemed routine now requiring a closer look.
This year, the timing adds another layer. A long run of festivals is set to bring crowds, travel, fasting and heavy meals in quick succession.
We spoke to two doctors about which illnesses to watch for right now, how the festive season can raise the risk, and why acting early matters most.
The illnesses to watch for this season
"Common seasonal illnesses include influenza (H1N1/H3N2), other viral respiratory infections, dengue, malaria, enteric fever, acute gastroenteritis and leptospirosis," says Dr. Pankaj Khatana, Sr. Consultant, Internal medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.
The post-monsoon weeks, Dr. Sonal Mhatre, BHMS, says, are when a fever can no longer be brushed off as routine. "Dengue, typhoid, malaria and water-borne gastroenteritis tend to peak at the same time, and what appears to be an ordinary viral fever may turn out to be something more serious," she explains.
According to her, the changing temperatures are also driving up coughs, sore throats and allergies, and people with asthma are being affected the most.
Spotting the symptoms
For influenza or viral URTI, the symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat, myalgia and fatigue. Dr. Khatana advises to “consider influenza or COVID-19 testing when clinically indicated."
On dengue, he lists "high fever, headache, retro-orbital pain and myalgia." He adds that doctors should monitor platelet count, haematocrit and warning signs, particularly around defervescence.
Dr. Mhatre offers a similar pointer for patients. "Fever along with severe body ache and pain behind the eyes may point towards dengue, whereas fever with abdominal discomfort and weakness may be due to typhoid or a gut infection," she says.
Malaria presents as "fever with chills and sweating," according to Dr. Khatana, who says it should be confirmed using rapid diagnostic testing and/or peripheral blood smear. For enteric fever, he points to "persistent fever with gastrointestinal symptoms," adding that blood culture, preferably before antibiotics, is the preferred diagnostic test.
Leptospirosis, Dr. Khatana says, should be considered after floodwater exposure, especially with severe myalgia, jaundice or renal dysfunction.
Why the festive season raises the risk
Ganeshotsav has just ended, and Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra arrive in mid-October, followed by Karwa Chauth and Diwali in early November. The coming six weeks mean a long run of crowds, travel, fasting and heavy food.
Packed pandals, garba nights and family get-togethers make it easier for viral infections to spread, while oily food, street snacks and adulterated mithai can cause acidity, indigestion and food poisoning. "Fasting for nine days without adequate water intake can lead to dehydration, weakness, dizziness, and low blood pressure," Dr Mhatre says.
"People with diabetes should monitor their blood sugar closely and follow medical advice during fasting to help prevent dangerously high or low blood sugar levels," according to her. "By Diwali, firecracker smoke and worsening air quality can seriously aggravate asthma and other respiratory conditions," she says.
The biggest concern is delay in seeking care
The biggest concern is delay in seeking care. "As people go for home remedies, by the time testing is done, complications may have already begun," she explains. Any fever that continues beyond 48 to 72 hours, she says, should be tested and never treated blindly. "Avoid self-medication and seek doctor's advice before taking any medicines," she adds.
Staying safe this festive season
“Most of these illnesses respond well to early diagnosis, treatment and rest," Dr. Mhatre says.
This festive season eat hygienically and in moderation, keep essential inhalers and regular medicines stocked, and take extra care of children and older adults. And consult early, as even a quick video consultation can make a big difference.