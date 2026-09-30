Turning to a chatbot before a therapist? Read this first

Talking to a chatbot about your feelings once seemed unusual. Today, for many people struggling with stress, anxiety or loneliness, it is often the first step, taken before, or sometimes instead of, reaching out to a mental health professional. AI tools are always available, cost nothing to open and don't require the courage it can take to book an appointment.
But as more people turn to chatbots for emotional support, mental health experts are raising a key question. Where does helpful support end, and where does the need for professional care begin?
We spoke to a psychologist and a psychiatrist about what AI can genuinely offer, where its limits lie, and when it is time to seek human help instead.
Why chatbots feel like an easier first step
"For somebody struggling with stress, anxiety or loneliness, opening a chatbot can be less intimidating than making an appointment with a mental health professional," says Reshmithaa Nair, Psychologist, Maarga Mind Care, Bengaluru. Now that AI tools are available around the clock, she says, they provide a confidential platform at any time and allow a person in distress to share their emotionally charged thoughts without being judged.
According to Dr. Sachin Baliga, Consultant - Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, this ease of access is a major draw. "AI chatbots are quickly becoming a simple entry point for people who don't know how to talk to a mental health professional," he says, adding that it is also available 24/7 and that it is helpful for people who are stressed, lonely or overwhelmed.
What AI can actually help with
"AI can play a role in early emotional support by helping people articulate their feelings into words, organise their thoughts and practice basic coping strategies and understand common mental health concerns," Reshmithaa says. "For someone unsure of whether they need professional help, having a conversation with an AI tool can encourage them to reflect on what they are experiencing and guide them towards seeking professional mental health support," she adds.
"Artificial intelligence can assist a person who needs basic help putting feelings into words, understanding basic mental health information, or learning simple ways to cope with stress," Dr. Baliga says. "It can also help someone see that what they are going through is real," he adds.
Where chatbots fall short of real theory
"However, emotional support must not be confused with therapy," Reshmithaa cautions. According to her, chatbots can respond to what a person types, but it cannot provide a comprehensive assessment through their clinical history, behaviour, environment and changes in symptoms over time. “It may also miss important signs of conditions such as severe depression, psychosis, trauma-related disorders or substance-use concerns," Nair points out.
Mental health problems can be tough, and they can change over time. "People should be careful when using AI as a therapist," Dr. Baliga agrees. "A mental health professional looks at a person's past, present and future behaviours, their relationships and symptoms before deciding what sort of help they need," he says. "A chatbot does not have the same clinical knowledge or skills to relate to people therapeutically," he adds.
The risk of delaying professional care
"Another concern about people seeking mental health support from chatbots is that the repeated reliance on AI can delay professional care," Reshmithaa says. A person experiencing worsening symptoms, she says, may receive reassurance from a chatbot without AI providing proper assessment by addressing underlying conditions.
"For example, someone experiencing prolonged sleep disturbances, panic-like symptoms or increasing substance use may rely on a chatbot for coping strategies, without receiving the clinical assessment needed to understand and address the underlying concern," Reshmithaa says.
The main concern is when individuals begin to use AI as a substitute for seeking professional assistance. "If symptoms persist, get worse or interfere with your daily life, it is important to talk to a psychologist or psychiatrist," Dr. Baliga advises.
Why human connection still matters
Human connection will always remain critical in mental healthcare. “Psychologists and psychiatrists can recognise patterns, ask clinically relevant follow-up questions, observe changes over time and tailor treatment according to an individual's needs," Reshmithaa explains. "Used appropriately, AI can complement, not replace professional care by supporting reflection, psychoeducation and basic coping between or before professional consultations," she adds.
Artificial intelligence can help along the way but it shouldn't replace human care.
When to seek help immediately
“In case symptoms last long or involve self-harm, suicidal thoughts, severe confusion or hallucinations, professional help must be sought promptly," Reshmithaa says.
While AI chatbots can offer a low-pressure starting point for people hesitant to seek help, experts agree they are no substitute for professional care. If symptoms persist, worsen or involve thoughts of self-harm, reaching out to a psychologist or psychiatrist remains essential.