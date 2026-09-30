Turning to a chatbot before a therapist? Read this first

Talking to a chatbot about your feelings once seemed unusual. Today, for many people struggling with stress, anxiety or loneliness, it is often the first step, taken before, or sometimes instead of, reaching out to a mental health professional. AI tools are always available, cost nothing to open and don't require the courage it can take to book an appointment.

But as more people turn to chatbots for emotional support, mental health experts are raising a key question. Where does helpful support end, and where does the need for professional care begin?

We spoke to a psychologist and a psychiatrist about what AI can genuinely offer, where its limits lie, and when it is time to seek human help instead.