On moonless nights between February and April along Odisha’s coast, the sand begins to stir. Olive ridley hatchlings, no larger than a child’s palm, tear free from their shells and push through the sand to brave the foamy surf seaward. They have never tested these waters. No parent waits to lead them. Yet, in minutes in shallow water, their bodies orient with startling precision, maintaining a steady offshore course into the Bay of Bengal, as if responding to a signal beyond sight.

This instinctive alignment to an unseen force recurs across the animal kingdom. Shorebirds descend from the steppes of Central Asia onto India’s wetlands. Warblers arrive from Siberia, navigating continents. Butterflies ride monsoon winds across peninsular distances. Each migration is steered by brains no larger than a pea.

Scientists call the phenomenon magnetoreception: the ability to sense Earth's magnetic field. It is often described as biology’s most elusive sense. And the implications of its research are believed to reach far beyond animals.

Geographically, India sits astride the Central Asian Flyway, one of Earth’s busiest avian highways, funneling millions of globetrotters overhead each season. Yet studies on magnetic navigation in the subcontinent are limited. In a 2021 experiment, biologists Tushar Tyagi and Sanjay Kumar Bhardwaj of Ch. Charan Singh University in Meerut gently rotated the horizontal component of Earth’s magnetic field for night-migrating red-headed buntings. The Indian-wintering birds responded, shifting their flight directions, offering evidence that these tiny migrants navigate with a functional magnetic compass.

At labs in Japan, Europe and the United States, researchers are peering into the brains of migratory animals, trying to decipher how the planet’s faint magnetic field is translated into neural code. Researchers, including Sanjay Kumar Bhardwaj, note that the focus is on identifying the precise molecule where these quantum-level reactions occur, maintaining that it has the potential to push the limits of biology itself.