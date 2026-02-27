National Science Day: A nation that builds, leads

On February 28, India celebrates National Science Day, marking Sir CV Raman’s groundbreaking discovery of the Raman Effect, which allowed scientists to understand molecular structures by studying how they interact with light. Raman’s work also demonstrated that fundamental scientific discoveries could emerge from India through curiosity and perseverance. Through this National Science Day, India is not only celebrating a breakthrough scientific discovery, but also its building capability. Raman and his students conducted ingenious experiments that revealed a new phenomenon through an instrument that he has built, which is now called world over as Raman Spectroscope. This work earned India its first Nobel Prize in the sciences, and the award took notice of it.

About 6 months back, I was in Shivam University, to be a part of unveiling ceremony of Sir CV Raman’s bust, and Shimane became the first Japanese University to have an Indian Scientist’s bust on its campus. Shimane has a Centre for Raman Spectroscopy, which is an example of the global impact of this discovery and innovation.

I am fortunate that I will be in Shimane University to address their faculty and students on National Science Day.

Nearly a century after the Raman Spectroscope was built, National Science Day should ask us a deeper question: Are we still building things that make India globally proud?

India has seen remarkable growth over the past decades. We are a vibrant emerging economy with enormous human capital. Much of our success has come from providing valuable services to the rest of the world, but we have also steadily built a deep and important technological base from our own laboratories.

To become a developed country (Viksit Bharat), we need to design and build our own technologies and products with the highest global standards, which can drive global economy.

To understand how we can achieve this across the broader technological spectrum, it is useful to keep in mind India’s progress in areas such as atomic energy and missile technology. Given the critical nature of these sectors, India built the technology from scratch. We developed our own launch vehicles, designed nuclear capabilities, and engineered world-class systems. When compelled to rely on us, we rose to the occasion and built globally acclaimed technologies.

However, when technology is readily available for import, we often adopt rather than invent. By the time we absorb one generation of imported technology, the exporting nation has moved many steps ahead in research and development.