Too strange to stay in the lab

Science in everyday conversation can feel distant— something conducted behind closed laboratory doors, far from big screens. Yet that impression overlooks a long history. Science fiction has existed for centuries, from Frankenstein to early speculative tales of space travel and mechanical life. Long before modern blockbusters, writers were vividly imagining futures shaped by discovery and invention.

However, when films dramatise genetics or quantum theory, they do more than entertain. They turn abstract principles into metaphors for regret, free will and choice. In doing so, cinema quietly reshapes how we imagine science itself, not just as a method of discovery, but as a language for human dilemmas.

In this sense, pop culture acts as a bridge. Scientific ideas woven into films, television, and books help audiences engage with concepts that might otherwise feel distant or technical. References to Avengers: Endgame, Jurassic Park and Apollo 13 are now used in classrooms and science communication to explain cloning, space engineering and chemistry. These narratives anchor understanding and spark curiosity, even if they sometimes simplify reality. A dinosaur resurrected from DNA or astronauts calculating survival against impossible odds may dramatise science, but they also make abstract ideas accessible.

This interplay reflects a deeper relationship between science and culture. Gianrocco Tucci of Sapienza University of Rome describes them as a ‘duelling duet’, constantly confronting and provoking one another. Science offers methods, evidence and critical thinking; culture absorbs these into values, habits and belief systems. Through what Tucci terms ‘practical induction’, scientific activity gradually reshapes social behaviour — from public health practices to digital communication norms.

However, Tucci warns against imbalance. When scientific authority hardens into scientism, all knowledge is reduced to what can be experimentally verified. Meaning, ethics and human experience cannot be confined to laboratory proof. For him, science and culture must remain interdependent, not hierarchical.