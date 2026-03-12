The infinite reach of Pi

A maths teacher writes 3.14 on the board and announces that it is one of the most important numbers in mathematics. Half the class looks puzzled. The other half is already calculating the only thing that truly matters to them: whether it will appear in the exam. Before long, someone at the back asks the inevitable question, “Will this come in the exam?”

At the time, π seems like just another number to memorise before forgetting it the moment the exam ends.

The strange part is that π quietly shapes daily life. You wake up, turn on the tap, glance at your phone and step outside. Hidden inside these ordinary moments is the same mathematical constant quietly doing its work.

The flow of water through pipes, the signals carrying Wi-Fi across a room, the rotation of a car’s wheels and the algorithms that compress images on a smartphone all rely on the same number: π.

Most people first meet π in school as the ratio between a circle’s circumference and its diameter, usually written as 3.14. It sounds harmless enough. Yet behind that simple decimal hides one of mathematics’ most persistent constants — a number that refuses to stay confined to geometry and keeps turning up everywhere.

“π is the fixed ratio of every circle’s circumference to its diameter, without a single exception, for every circle that has ever existed,” says Yash, a mathematician working with the Silverzone Foundation. “What makes it extraordinary is that it refuses to stay in geometry.”

And he means that quite literally. Once understood, π begins appearing in places where nobody invited it. Engineers use it to calculate pipe diameters and water flow. The waves carrying your Wi-Fi signal follow equations containing π. Even the simple act of a tyre rolling down the road depends on it: every full rotation moves the car forward by a distance equal to its circumference — π multiplied by its diameter.

“π is working before you even leave the house,” Yash explains. “Your water tap functions because engineers used π to calculate pipe diameter and flow rate. Your phone’s Wi-Fi signal is a wave, and every wave in nature carries π in its timing equation.”

Even the objects sitting casually in your kitchen rely on it. The volume of a cylindrical water bottle is calculated using π long before the plastic is moulded. A cake tin holds exactly the right amount of batter because its circular area depends on π. And the reason a 16-inch pizza feeds far more people than a 12-inch one is not generosity — it is geometry. The larger pizza contains nearly 78% more area despite being only 33% wider.