Structural changes in blood plasma proteins may reflect earliest signs of Alzheimer's disease: Study

NEW DELHI: A new type of blood test that analyses the folding of amino acids rather than their amounts may detect earliest biological signs of Alzheimer's disease, according to a study.

Analysis of blood plasma samples from over 500 individuals show that structural differences in three proteins -- one involved in immune signalling, another in protein folding, and a third that transports fats in bloodstream -- are strongly linked to Alzheimer's status, according to the findings published in the Nature Aging journal.

Researchers, including those at The Scripps Research Institute, US, said structural differences of plasma proteins helped accurately distinguish cognitively normal individuals, from those with Alzheimer's and mild cognitive impairment -- the preceding stage.

The method could eventually allow early diagnosis and treatment, they said.

Alzheimer's disease is currently diagnosed by measuring amyloid plaques and tau tangles, formed due to accumulation of amyloid and tau proteins in one's brain -- in blood or spinal fluid.

However, the neurodegenerative condition is increasingly thought to involve a broader failure of proteostasis, a system responsible for keeping proteins properly folded and removing damaged ones, researchers said.

The system is said to become less effective with ageing, because of which proteins are more likely to fold incorrectly during formation or restructuring, they said.

"Many neurodegenerative diseases are driven by changes in protein structure.

The question was, are there structural changes in specific proteins that might be useful as predictive markers?" senior author John Yates, a professor at The Scripps Research Institute, said.