Basel researchers identify and control forbidden vibrations in single molecules

Researchers at the University of Basel have successfully identified and controlled extremely weak, so-called ‘forbidden’ vibrational transitions in individual nitrogen molecules without destroying them, marking an important step towards developing highly precise molecular clocks and quantum bits.

The findings, published in Nature Communications, were reported by a team led by Professor Stefan Willitsch from the University of Basel’s Department of Chemistry. Forbidden transitions between energy levels are not impossible but extremely unlikely, making them more than a billion times weaker than ordinary transitions. Their sharply defined frequencies, however, make them valuable for precision measurements.

The researchers studied positively charged nitrogen molecules, known as molecular ions. Willitsch’s group had first observed forbidden molecular vibrations in 2014, but the chemical detection technique used then destroyed the molecules during every measurement cycle. “To achieve the highest precision, it is much better to perform experiments on single molecules, and not lose them in the process,” Willitsch said.