Do you seek joy forever?

Gita Jnana Brahmacharini Sharanya Chaitanya By

All activities we undertake are to give us the experience of joy and to remove the feeling of sorrow. This is the premise on which we conduct our life, says Vedanta. In the Vivekachoodamani of Sri Adi Sankaracharya, the Master points out that by relishing perishable pleasures of the senses, there is neither contentment nor are sorrows destroyed. Therefore, if the goal is to be happy, choose the joy born out of the experience of the non-dual Self. Look for contentment within and be ever established in the Self.

Instead of searching for passing joys in a world that can hold no promise for such an eternal experience, the teacher guides the intellect to look within, at one’s own Self at all times and realise that non-dual reality as one’s own Self.

This rare knowledge that all the thoughts, emotions, feelings and ideas are imaginary movements in the one unbroken screen of consciousness is given to us by the scriptures and the words of the masters who have realised it. It is like the different structures that cover the skyline, yet does not disturb the sky one bit. Attaining that unbroken experience of bliss of oneness at all times, achieve supreme peace and remain in silence.

The instruction to maintain silence is coming because that state of joy and bliss is indescribable and inexplicable. A person who has touched that fountain is unaffected by the tides of life. The people of the world who do not realise this cannot understand and this will lead to conflict. It is for this reason that realised beings by the thousands spend their time in the quiet caves of mountains away from the mad world. Words that come out of the subtle electrical force field called the Self contain so much power that they can disturb the balance of an undisciplined and ignorant society.

It is in this state of silence within lies supreme peace. The deluding mind is the cause for all erroneous perceptions and wrong imaginations. There is no greater joy than being free of all mental impressions in the supreme silence. It is this meditative poise that gives the greatest good. The one who is ever contemplating on the Self may be walking, standing, sitting, sleeping or in any other physical posture. He can stay as long as he wishes in that experience of supreme joy.

The Self always exists. It is one’s own. There needs to be no technique to know it. If I have placed a chocolate in the fridge and I want it, I don’t need a circuitous method by which I realise its presence. I know it is there and I can have it when I want. For the one who has realised the Self doesn’t require to reside in any specific place like the Himalayas, wait for a special auspicious hour, doesn’t need to sit in any particular posture, facing a particular direction, and there needs to be no goal for meditation.

For one who has realised the Self, what rules and regulations need to be there to continuously live in that realisation?