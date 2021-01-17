Move forward by going back to basics  

Vivek Bansal By

Among the most important success formulae in life is going back to basics, which essentially entails stress on simplicity, and adhering to life’s most fundamental or basic principles. It is quite common these days to see people grow deeply desirous of the latest software and newest gadgets. They are often under the impression that such software or gadgets would improve their lives and make them more efficient at work.

Recently, my teenage cousin, who is into gaming on mobile phones, sought to convince his father into getting him a better version of his phone on the ground that it would definitely enable him to make gameplay for a YouTube channel.

He intends to become a YouTuber since a number of his friends have praised his ability to make games and have also urged him to start his own YouTube channel as a pathway to achieving success. Accordingly, it was his firm belief that in order to start his own channel, he would first have to upgrade his current smartphone to the latest one in the market.

However, this wish was turned down by his father, who told him to try to make such games using his current smartphone, first given that it had only been a year since he had gotten it and that he would buy him another smartphone a little later if things did not fall into place. Nonetheless, due to constant persistence from his beloved teenage son, the father eventually relented. However, three months on, he has still been unable to record videos and start his own YouTube channel. The reason for this is simple: While tools are important, they must go hand in hand with the basic principles of life in order for one to become successful.

There are certain principles of life that are universal and unchangeable. These principles are like lighthouses, which do not move under any circumstances. It is the ship in the ocean which has to change direction, as it cannot tell the lighthouse to move and give way.

Oftentimes people fail to focus on the basic principles of life and instead focus on short-term goals or societal pressures and surroundings. However, if one learns to focus on basics, he or she can be assured of the fact that eventually everything will fall into place and things will start working out in every aspect of life, whether health, relationships or work.

The basic principles related to staying healthy involve eating nutritious food at the correct time, getting undisturbed and sufficient sleep, engaging in recreation and entertainment, and doing a certain form of exercise, namely yoga, swimming, walking or workout in the gym depending on whatever suits one’s body and lifestyle.

For mental health, if one does regular meditation, one can never go into depression or any kind of psychiatric illness in one’s life. The gradual slowing down of thought process will bring out a new creative mind, one will find oneself more connected to the existence around and a strong clarity in rational thinking and decision-making can be experienced.

Through meditation, one’s emotions are also brought into balance. All the weaknesses such as greed, fear, insecurity, jealousy etc, which hinder the expression of pure and sincere sentiments, are reduced when the joy of meditation is felt. This joy is absolute, devoid of all duality. Fear, greed and jealousy arise because one feels disconnected with the existence around, with the people around, with nature around. Meditation creates a bridge, an energy connection with the existence around us which itself dissolves all fear, jealousy and hatred that dwells and overcomes us from time to time.

With respect to relationships, the most important principle is understanding others’ strengths, weaknesses and emotional needs. In this regard, our relationships strengthen once we know what the other person needs, as it makes us better prepared to invest in that individual. Unfortunately, we often try to improve another’s life without really knowing what that person emotionally values the most. Further, we also need to learn how to practice other basic principles like forgiveness, appreciation and respect in each of our relationships.

When it comes to work, we need to start by uncluttering our minds. This can be done by listing down the things we need to do and then deciding to do them on the basis of our priorities. Additionally, we must follow the basic principle of doing all our work with complete focus and dedication so as to excel and ultimately achieve our goals.

Thus, unless we start following the aforesaid basic principles of life vis-á-vis our health, relationships and work, our lives will continue to remain incomplete and miserable.The author is a spiritual coach. He can be reached at www.growwithvivek.com.