Movement that is timeless

Jiddu Krishnamurti

BENGALURU: Surely time is movement. That is very simple. From here to there, both chronologically as well as psychologically. A distance to be covered, a distance between ‘what is’ and ‘what should be’. The distance to arrive at a goal, at a purpose requires time. If one wants to learn a language that requires time. So perhaps we have brought over the learning something which requires time, into the field of the psyche. Do you follow? You understand what I am saying? We need time to learn any technique, to drive a car, to learn a language, to understand and work the electronics and so on, you need a great deal of time, to fly an aeroplane.

That same attitude has been brought over into the psychological field: we need time to be perfect. We need time to get over something. We need time to be free of our anxiety, to be free of our sorrow, to be free of our fear and so on. See what we have done. Where time is necessary, which is in the field of technology, that need has been introduced into the psychological world and we have accepted it - for all nations to wipe away their nationalities needs time; to become brotherly we need time and so on and so on, so on. Now we are questioning that together.

We are questioning whether there is any psychological time at all. Because psychological time implies hope - the world is mad, let’s hope in the future there will be a sane world. So we are questioning together whether there is an action which is not involved in time at all. You’re getting... We are meeting together? Action brought about by a cause, by a motive needs time. Right? Action which has a pattern of memory, and to put that pattern into action needs time.

If you have an ideal, however noble, however beautiful, romantic and all the rest of it, however nonsensical even, it needs time to arrive at that idealistic state. So to arrive at that, destroy the present. It doesn’t matter what happens to you, what is important is the future. For the sake of the marvellous future sacrifice yourself! And that future is established by the ideologists - Marx, Engle, you know, all the rest of it, all the religious teachers and so on, throughout the world.

So we are questioning that - whether there is any psychological time at all, and therefore - please go into this very carefully - no hope. Dante in his Inferno said, ‘Those who enter here have no hope’. You know, all that. We are questioning this. This is a very serious thing. Please don’t come to any conclusion yet - ‘What shall I do if I have no hope?’ Hope is so important because that gives you satisfaction, energy, drive, to achieve something.

Now when you look closely, non-sentimentally, logically, is there psychological time at all? There is psychological time only when you move away from ‘what is’. Right? You are getting this? That is, there is psychological time when one realises one is violent, and one proceeds to enquire how to be free of it, that movement away from ‘what is’ is time. But after investigation and so on, so on, if one is totally completely aware of ‘what is’, then there is no time.