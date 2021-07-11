Action after the ultimate experience

Brahmacharini Sharanya Chaitanya By

What is the action that is possible if someone has the ultimate experience in life? Praise, glorification and the expression of gratitude alone remain. The student who has experienced this state now sings out in joy, in praise of his teacher who has guided his mind to this experience.“O Great Master, I bow down to you again and again. You have a mind that is not attached to this or that thought. It is the best possible state of mind which is eternal, the non-dual essence, boundless expanse of the shores of the ocean of bliss.

“The very glance of the corner of your eyes has been like the cooling rays of moonlight that has soothed the tiresomeness that I experienced as a result of getting caught in an ocean of sorrow in just a second. I feel blessed. I am free. I feel I have achieved the purpose of my existence and have extricated myself from the grasp of a giant shark called existence. By your grace I realise that I am the form of eternal bliss, and complete. I am unattached to any particular thought. I am the whole without any parts. I do not have a subtle body. I am the very life that sustains all bodies. I cannot be destroyed. I am completely blissful. I am endless. I am pure and I exist for ever.

“I am not the doer of any action. I enjoy nothing. I have no modification. There is no activity that happens in me. I am the form of pure knowledge. I am all alone. I am the eternal auspiciousness.“I am different from the seer, the hearer, the speaker, the doer and the enjoyer. I am the Self - eternal, without end, doing nothing, without boundaries, unattached and complete in knowledge.“I am neither this, nor that. However, I am the one who illumines both this and that. I am the supreme purity. I am the completeness that has nothing without and within. I am the big expanse of truth that has no duality in it.

“I have no parallel. I am the eternal essence. I am far away from all imaginations of you, I, this and that. I am the juice of eternal joy, the truth, the non-dual reality.“I am Narayana. I end the hell of existence. I am ancient. I am the supreme being. I am the Lord. I am unbroken knowledge. I am the complete witness of everything. I have no other master above me. There is no limited notion of I in me now. There is no idea of mine too. I have transcended these limitations.”

Chinmaya Mission, Coimbatore

