STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Action after the ultimate experience

The student who has experienced this state now sings out in joy, in praise of his teacher who has guided his mind to this experience.

Published: 11th July 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

What is the action that is possible if someone has the ultimate experience in life? Praise, glorification and the expression of gratitude alone remain. The student who has experienced this state now sings out in joy, in praise of his teacher who has guided his mind to this experience.“O Great Master, I bow down to you again and again. You have a mind that is not attached to this or that thought. It is the best possible state of mind which is eternal, the non-dual essence, boundless expanse of the shores of the ocean of bliss.

“The very glance of the corner of your eyes has been like the cooling rays of moonlight that has soothed the tiresomeness that I experienced as a result of getting caught in an ocean of sorrow in just a second. I feel blessed. I am free. I feel I have achieved the purpose of my existence and have extricated myself from the grasp of a giant shark called existence. By your grace I realise that I am the form of eternal bliss, and complete. I am unattached to any particular thought. I am the whole without any parts. I do not have a subtle body. I am the very life that sustains all bodies. I cannot be destroyed. I am completely blissful. I am endless. I am pure and I exist for ever. 

“I am not the doer of any action. I enjoy nothing. I have no modification. There is no activity that happens in me. I am the form of pure knowledge. I am all alone. I am the eternal auspiciousness.“I am different from the seer, the hearer, the speaker, the doer and the enjoyer. I am the Self - eternal, without end, doing nothing, without boundaries, unattached and complete in knowledge.“I am neither this, nor that. However, I am the one who illumines both this and that. I am the supreme purity. I am the completeness that has nothing without and within. I am the big expanse of truth that has no duality in it. 

“I have no parallel. I am the eternal essence. I am far away from all imaginations of you, I, this and that. I am the juice of eternal joy, the truth, the non-dual reality.“I am Narayana. I end the hell of existence. I am ancient. I am the supreme being. I am the Lord. I am unbroken knowledge. I am the complete witness of everything. I have no other master above me. There is no limited notion of I in me now. There is no idea of mine too. I have transcended these limitations.”

The writer is Sevika, Chinmaya Mission, Coimbatore (www.chinmayamission.com);

email: sharanya.chaitanya@chinmayamission.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
spirituality mental wellbeing
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp