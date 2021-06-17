STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lessons from The Gita to tide over tough times

ISKCON wanted to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Srila Prabhupada, Founder Acharya of ISKCON, and while brainstorming on a national event, this idea of this webinar got capitalised.

ISKCON India Youth Council chairman Sundar Gopal Das

ISKCON India Youth Council in collaboration with Bada Business will organise a free webinar on 'Prosperity in Work and Peace of Mind through Bhagavad Gita in The Times of COVID Crisis' for 15 to 35 year olds on June 20.

Bada Business CEO and founder Vivek Bindra says, "The webinar aims to spread awareness on the scientific wisdom from the Bhagavad Gita to the youth across the world. The wisdom can not only be leveraged to lead a well-defined path of life at an individual and societal level, but can also guide aspiring entrepreneurs, solopreneurs and wantepreneurs in establishing and leading more resilient, productive and profitable businesses, amidst the ongoing economic instabilities. Some key topics that the session will highlight are taking ownership of one’s ventures and life, building leadership qualities, and living life ethically and happily."

"Just as yoga helps us to get connected with the inner self, Business Yoga will help people understand how various aspects of the Bhagavad Gita can be articulated in real life situations, done on the basis of learnings extrapolated from the shlokas," adds Bindra.

In the two-hour session starting at 12:00pm, he will touch upon: How to build focus on one’s goal, ways to choose the right direction, how to face adversities in life, how to respect and treat every soul, how to remain equipoised in good or bad situations, how to deal with competitors, what is the ultimate goal and what is the highest level of knowledge.

"Our webinar does not look at building any kind of advocacy towards any religion or any form of spirituality. We are only keen on spreading awareness of the practicality and proven scientific wisdom of Bhagavad Gita in an easy, understandable way for the benefit of the youth. We are positive our initiative will resonate because today’s youth is appreciative of logicbased learning," adds Bindra.

The lessons will be backed with examples and stories from the Bhagavad Gita, relatable to one’s day-to-day life. "The youth in any country has always been a storehouse of possibilities, waiting to be channelised towards the correct path. They have the zeal and passion for making it big and also have the potential to contribute to society. The primary objective of this webinar is to nurture these capabilities," says Bindra.

ISKCON is also aiming to break the world record for highest number of participants in a webinar. Sundar Gopal Das, Chairman, IIYC, informs, "Over five lakh people have registered till now. One can register on iiyc. co.in. We are campaigning on social media platforms, and are also approaching colleges and universities."

