STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality

The brahman is not dual

Connecting with this thread of non-duality, the Master goes on a series of affirmations as if the verses were a marching tune.

Published: 20th June 2021 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Happiness, enlightenment

Representational image

aSri Adi Sankaracharya says in the crest jewel of distinguishing between the Self and not Self -Vivekachoodamani - that the result of past actions is alive only when there is identification with the body. Since it is not desirable to consider the body as the Self or I, the conditions of past impressions do not apply. These impressions are engraved in the cell memory of the body.

Even imagining a pattern of action that the body shall have to work out called the prarabdha is an imagination, nay a mere delusion. How can a superimposed imprint exist on the body which has no existence of its own?

Where is the question of birth for something that does not exist? For the thing that is not born, where is the possibility of destruction? How can a temporary phenomenon of the body have a long-lasting imprint called prarabdha?

If by right knowledge, the effect of ignorance called the identification with the body as Self is destroyed, how is it that the body of an enlightened master exists? This may be the question of some doubting and dull-witted student.

The Upanishads, with a view to explaining to such students, just speak of results of past actions from an external point of view - i.e. in the eyes of others. In the experience of the Master, there is no prarabdha. When Rama went to the forest, the people of Ayodhya and the royalty were sad.

Even we the people who read the Ramayana today feel sad. There was no experience of sorrow for Rama himself over this incident. In the same way, prarabdha exists for the enlightened person only from the point of view of the onlookers and not for the individual himself.

The Upanishads talk of prarabdha not to confirm the reality of the body as they have always been speaking of only the one Supreme Self and not multiple realities of the body, mind and intellect. Connecting with this thread of non-duality, the Master goes on a series of affirmations as if the verses were a marching tune.

The Brahman is one, it is not dual. There is no 'many-ness' here, even a bit in this complete, beginning-less, immeasurable and action-less Self. This Brahman is a mass of existence, a mass of consciousness and a mass of bliss.

This Atman is the very subject of all of us. It is of one essence - complete and endless - and expresses in all directions. It can neither be avoided nor pushed aside. It cannot also be gathered and accumulated. It does not seek the support of anything else. 

(The writer is Sevika, Chinmaya Kripa, Coimbatore and can be reached at sharanya.chaitanya@chinmayamission.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Adi Sankaracharya Vivekachoodamani
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp