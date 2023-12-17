Soothe sayings: Gratitude eliminates arrogance

Swami Sukhabodhananda By

Life is whole and eternal. It is like a river. Just like a river flows, life is movement. How do we live? We live as individuals, not as a whole. By saying that only God exists, we mean that only the whole exists. We should not live in division as individuals, because division creates conflict.

We live as individuals concerned about our religions, countries, names, fame, opinions, etc. But we do not exist only as individuals, but as a movement of the whole. There is an error in our consciousness, which has put us in a hypnotic state. We think that we are individuals. We have been hypnotised to believe that we are individuals. The moment we negate and delete this hypnosis, we will awaken to another level of reality, which is not comprehended by intellect. There are certain things that the intellect can comprehend, and there are things that intuition can comprehend.

We have accepted our names, though it is not written in stone. Our religions are not set in stone either. One may wonder what is wrong with thinking that we are all individuals, when it is a fact. We need to look deeper. When we look deeply, we will see that we are not individuals. For example, as an author, one may think that his/her brain has authored several books. Did that person, however, create the brain? A mother can come forward claiming that she has created the person and therefore, she is the creator of the author’s brain. Without parents, can one’s brain be created? Grandparents, too, can claim credit for the author’s success, and so on. The brain is the product of evolution. Therefore, where is the individuality?

Three young girls were being taught crisis management. The question was, “You are in a boat in a huge lake. Another boat filled with three young boys is approaching your boat. What will you do?”

The first girl says, “My God, I have a gun. I will shoot the rascal who comes near us.”

The second girl says, “The gun is too dangerous, if they are innocent, we will be in trouble. I have a knife we can use.”The third girl says, “Three young boys and three young girls are meeting in a lake. What is the problem?”

There was no problem. It is just our conditioning. The first two girls in the example were programmed to believe that boys were bad. We are unable to see the obvious because our minds are heavily loaded.

We are just instruments, our reference to ourselves should not be with an arrogance that we are beautiful, handsome, intelligent, etc. Instead, we should be grateful that we have good looks and intelligence. Gratitude eliminates arrogance. When arrogance disappears, we will see the movement of consciousness, and that we are part of the whole.

The myth that we are individuals should be erased. What if a wave in the ocean arrogantly feels, “I am the tallest wave.” Is the wave not stupid? Is the glory of the tallest wave the ocean’s or that of the wave? When the same wave starts ebbing it would be under the illusion that the ocean is killing it. The birth and death of the wave is one continuous movement. If, instead, the wave understands that it owes its glory to the ocean; it would be grateful to the ocean and, in that gratitude, would lie its connection to the whole.

Swami Sukhabodhananda is an international management, spiritual & corporate guru

