The Gita mantra: Overcome self-doubt, harness uniqueness to pursue selfless service for success, growth

As 2024 dawns with new hope and renewed enthusiasm, let us draw inspiration from the timeless wisdom of our ancient scriptures. In the Bhagavad Gita, Krishna holds out the promise of victory, triumph and glory to a depressed Arjuna, who had all but given up on life. By the end of the sermon, Arjuna stands up, fights his battle and wins it. We too have our battles to fight and hurdles to cross. The Bhagavad Gita serves as a guiding light, lifting us from despair and empowering us to emerge victorious.

How have we, the most powerful species designed for perfection, reduced ourselves to a state where we need tranquilisers to sleep and Prozac to lift us out of dejection? We all have greatness within. We only have to uncover it. What takes away our vitality and focus? Thought of self is the culprit. It leads to errors, mediocrity and failure. It makes one unhappy and keeps one stunted—a pale shadow of our true nature.

The Gita asks you to work in a spirit of yajna—service and sacrifice—for a higher cause. The entire universe seems to work in the spirit of yajna. The sun gives valuable light and heat. Flowers give fragrance, birds sing, rivers give life. No element in nature works with a selfish purpose, except humans. And only they suffer from depression and insomnia. Krishna says emphatically in the Bhagavad Gita—work unselfishly and you will attain success, happiness, as well as spiritual growth. Selfishness will only give you misery.

Everyone is gifted with a rare ability, something unique we bring to the world. Identify it. A vocation alien to your nature is doomed to fail. Set a lofty goal in your chosen field. The higher the goal, the greater the energy. Then put in hard work, grit and perseverance to achieve your objective. Success demands sacrifice and hard work—there’s no shortcut to the top. Set aside your favourite movies and restaurants, parties and vacations. There is no easy way to success. Kobe Bryant, the legendary basketball player, would do a vigorous workout starting at 4 am every day. Cricketers, athletes, businesspeople and musicians struggle to perfect their skills. After a year of injuries, Rafael Nadal is striving hard to be able to play at the French Open. People only see the fame and fortune that comes to achievers, not the exertion and toil that got them there.

Sharpen your intellect, the discriminative ability. The intellect thinks, reasons, distinguishes between pairs of opposites and guides you through the journey of life. It gives clarity of thought and directs your senses, actions and mind towards the goal.

When all your resources are focused towards that one mission, you generate energy. Feel deeply about your goal, be devoted to it, and love it. Howard Schultz, chairman of Starbucks, asked his employees to add an extra ingredient in every cup of coffee they served—their heart. This helped them grow from a single store to the largest coffee chain on earth. Work consistently for it; concentrate on every action, without meandering to past worries or future anxieties. You will achieve success effortlessly.

Recognise the pivotal role of teamwork in achieving success. Acknowledge that, no matter how brilliant you may be, you cannot accomplish everything alone. Embrace humility, admit shortcomings and seek assistance from those more skilled. Inspire others with a higher purpose. Reach out to them with love and affection. Give them a reason to come to work excitedly, for the cause, not just their paycheque. Empathise, appreciate and applaud before you criticise.

The positive impact will be profound. They will rise to the occasion and go beyond the call of duty. You will achieve tremendous success. When you achieve success and share the spoils with your team members. Give them the credit they deserve. During the World Cup, Rahul Dravid stayed in the background while India was winning matches. He only came out to speak to the media when India lost in the finals.

Today, profit and money are the only measure of success. The Gita takes you beyond mere wealth to happiness. You will enjoy the wealth you have accumulated. The affluent are usually so stressed that they are in no position to enjoy the fruits of their endeavours. Most importantly, when you act in a spirit of service and sacrifice for a higher cause, your desires reduce. You evolve spiritually. You transform from an ordinary mortal to an extraordinary immortal.

