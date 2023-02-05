Elevating your self journey

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar By

Since the time man has existed on this planet, towards the very end of his life, he begins to claim that life is nothing but a journey of sadness. And with this thought, he concludes his life. But, if we try to understand the reason, it is because most of us live life without understanding the laws of the universe. Just like everything else, there is a system in place for living life on this planet and these are the universal laws that we as humans are governed by. For example, without knowing how to drive, we are trying new cars and getting into accidents with them. So, to enjoy the journey better, we must also learn how best to live this life in a way that would make it a beautiful experience. Without this, we will be causing irreversible damage to ourselves, which then cannot be undone or redone.

The power of choice

We get attached to whatever kind of work we carry out in this lifetime. If someone’s work is born from a sense of goodness, he may get attached to that because of a sense of fulfilment and satisfaction. Similarly, on the other hand, some people are involved in all kinds of negative activities and it is possible to become attached to those too if they bring them a sense of satisfaction. We can categorise or divide our life into two parts—material path and spiritual path. Material existence is anything that is made up of matter. Matter holds a shelf life and hence is temporary. On the other hand, spiritual existence is more eternal.

Goals and life purpose

Following this concept, we can then decide whether we want to pursue goals or activities that bring us temporary gratification for the senses. Or we could prefer the option of finding those things that bring us eternal, blissful fulfilment. And it is a wiser choice to make for the long-term rather than for short-term temporary gains. Because as the word suggests, short-term gratification is limited and will not sustain you in the long run. You would be better off choosing that which brings you a more permanent sense of happiness, whether it comes to work, love or anything else.

Spiritual path and self-love

Those who take up spirituality surrender themselves to a way of life that supports the spirit rather than the material world. This whole journey of life is about attaching to the self. Many a time people may think that by loving the self you may be causing harm to your work or even your self. But the opposite is true. Self-care refers to taking care of one’s own needs—whether it comes to work, health, hobbies, goals, friendships and relationships with others.

Those who healthily take care of themselves will also be surrounded by people who are healthy in the mind, body, and soul. Whether it is friends, partners, or mentors they will all beam a certain positive mindset and live life focusing on the good. This makes one’s life beautiful and upward-facing. This brings prosperity, progress and growth in all aspects of your existence. By following this principle of attaching to the self, we create heaven on earth for ourselves. This does not mean operating from a space of arrogance or pride, but instead, it is one of truth. Once we understand that it is the soul that is eternal, then we can start choosing all the things that will bring satisfaction to the soul and feed the soul’s growth.



Yoga practices for the self

The Sanskrit word for yoga, yuj, connotes a connection to higher consciousness and energy as well as self-unity. Your life will only get more beautiful as a result of making this connection with the universe or higher powers. Meditation is a beneficial exercise that can help you accomplish more because it clears your thoughts. If you are even somewhat disoriented or unable to maintain equilibrium and attention while working on a task, the quality of your work will surely suffer.

A traditional yogic practice is the Siddha walk. It can advance not only your physical health but also your intellectual and spiritual growth. It is a dynamic system founded on science that has the power to fundamentally alter the human body and psyche. The number 8 or infinity plays a significant and potent part in the Siddha walk. This specific figure 8 or infinity sign stands for connectivity and the way we go from one work to the next. It symbolises action and consequence, and shows how one action or decision we make today naturally leads to the following set of decisions or activities that we must do.



The author is the founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashrama and World Yoga Organisation

