When Jesus became Christ  

Gaurav Yadav By

Jesus had become quite popular among the common people because he taught and practised kindness and love. Due to his popularity, the Jewish priests and leaders did not like him and were looking for a chance to finish him. They offered one of Jesus’s disciples, Judas, 30 silver coins to betray him. They could not afford to arrest Jesus when he was surrounded by people, so they decided to do it quietly at night. Judas led a mob armed with swords and clubs, sent by the Jewish priests and leaders.

He went straight to Jesus and gave him the customary greeting of a kiss. He said, ‘Peace be with you, Teacher.’ This was a signal for the mob to arrest Jesus. Jesus’s disciples tried to put up a fight, however, he restrained them. Jesus was produced before the Sanhedrin—the highest ruling council of the Jews. The Sanhedrin found Jesus guilty of blasphemy—insult of God—which carried a punishment of death by stoning. The Sanhedrin could pass a death sentence but could not execute it, as only the Romans, who ruled over the Jews, were allowed to carry out a death sentence.

Knowing that the Romans were unlikely to be interested in a Jewish religious violation, the Sanhedrin cleverly changed the charge against Jesus. They made it a political one, saying Jesus had claimed to be the king of the Jews. He was tried before Pilate, the Roman governor. Jesus mostly kept quiet in response to the accusations against him. Pilate was not convinced Jesus was guilty and wanted to release him. The chief Jewish priest, however, convinced the crowd to ask Pilate to put Jesus to death. Afraid that a riot might break out, Pilate handed Jesus over to be crucified. He asked for water and washed his hands in front of the crowd, saying, “I am not responsible for the death of this man.”

After numerous insults and beatings, and carrying the heavy cross up the hill, Jesus was crucified by driving nails through his wrists and ankles. There were two robbers crucified along with Jesus. Jesus was mocked by the soldiers, priests and even the two robbers. All this proved too much for him. After three painful hours on the cross, and no sign of divine intervention, he cried out, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”

It is a human thing to complain. Prayer has no place for complaint. Jesus was an enlightened being and immediately realised this. The very next moment, Jesus smiled, looked up to the sky, and said, “Let thy will be done.”

At this moment, Jesus moved from humanity to divinity. He became Christ. Yadav is offering online courses for kids on Mahabharata and Gita, starting May 22.

For inquiry, email gaurav.yadav.writer@gmail.com

