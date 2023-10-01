A guide to growing wealth

Vastu Achrya Manoj Shrivastava By

In the pursuit of financial well-being and prosperity, people have turned to various practices and philosophies throughout history. One such ancient Indian science that has gained recognition for its ability to influence wealth and abundance is Vastu Shastra. At its core, Vastu is founded on the idea that the design, layout, and orientation of a physical space can have a profound impact on the well-being and success of the individuals inhabiting it. Ancient science acknowledges the interconnectedness of our surroundings and prosperity.

By aligning living spaces with the principles of Vastu, it is believed that we can enhance the flow of positive energy (prana) and mitigate the effects of negative influences.

Wealth and prosperity are fundamental aspects of a fulfilling life. To attract it, Vastu offers a set of guidelines and principles that can be applied to our homes, offices and other spaces. These principles are rooted in the five elements of nature—Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space—and their corresponding directions. By understanding the elemental associations and their impact on our living environments, we can make informed choices about the colours, materials and layouts that can enhance the flow of positive energy.

Here are some tips that can help you invite financial success into your life. The Entrance and Main Door: The entrance of your home or office is considered the gateway through which energy flows. It is essential to keep it well-lit, clean and clutter-free.

A well-maintained and aesthetically pleasing main door not only creates a positive first impression but also allows positive vibes to enter your space. Consider installing a brass sun on the wall above the main door. Do not instal Ganpati idols, especially with only the head, on the main door.

The North Direction: In Vastu Shastra, the north direction is associated with wealth and opportunities. To enhance your wealth prospects, place important financial documents, such as investment portfolios or cashboxes, in the northern part of your home or office. A neatly organised north direction allows for the smooth flow of wealth energy. Make sure that it does not have red, orange, purple, violet, or earthy colours.

Green Landscape: North is also the direction of planet Mercury which governs all transactions. All business orders and opportunities signify planet Mercury, therefore, hang a picture of a green landscape or place a money plant on the northern wall to attract opportunities in business or job.

Water Features: In Vastu, water is a symbol of wealth and abundance. Installing a small fountain or water feature in the north or northeast direction can stimulate financial growth. Ensure that the water is clean, and the fountain operates smoothly to avoid any blockages in your financial flow.

The Wealth Corner: The southeast corner of your home or office is known as the wealth corner. To activate it, keep the corner clutter-free. Decorate it with symbols like a wealth bowl, or an image of Goddess Lakshmi sitting on a lotus. Regularly placing some money or valuables in this corner is known to attract prosperity.

Other Remedies: A Vastu expert can provide personalised solutions for attracting wealth. They may suggest specific changes or enhancements based on the unique energy of your space. Remedies can include the use of gemstones, yantras (sacred geometric designs), or rituals to activate wealth energy.

While Vastu provides valuable guidance for attracting wealth, it’s essential to remember that it should complement your financial planning and efforts. It serves as a holistic approach to enhancing your overall well-being by aligning your surroundings with the principles of energy flow.

The author is a well-known Vastu and geopathic stress corrections consultant, and astrologer



