Children, we can never get enough of wealth. Nevertheless, we can make the best use of it by donating to people who are struggling in life and who need money badly. When going on pilgrimages, we carry money with us to give as alms to beggars. We set aside coins for this purpose and will be careful not to give anyone more than five rupees.

The aim of giving is to lessen our selfishness. But we are miserly even in giving. However rich we may be, our wealth will not remain with us forever. We must help the suffering as much as we can. Before giving, we must first know whom we are giving to and what they need. We may give food and clothing, but not money, to unfamiliar beggars. If we give them money, they might use it for drink or drugs. Thus, by giving them money, we are giving them an opportunity to do wrong.

We must give generously to those who lack the means to work, to orphans, to the destitute elderly, and to the ailing who have no money to buy medicine. It is our dharma, our duty, to do so. But we must be careful that our aim is not name and fame.

The residents of a nursing home and guests were enjoying the cultural programs being presented as part of the nursing home’s anniversary. Suddenly, a man entered the hall where the function was taking place and switched off all the fans. He was a prominent businessman from that city.

One of the residents asked him, “Why did you switch off the fans? The heat is unbearable.”