We don’t need another hero

Examples in the Indian context are legion. The die-hard fans of political personalities also show the characteristics indicated above. They can see only their leaders’ positive traits which too appear to them hugely magnified but they are unable to see the negative traits. Hero-worshipping is an outright negative attribute or behaviour in all ordinary humans. The instinct of hero worship springs from an internal vacuum or personality deficit of those persons. They often suffer from what is known as an inferiority complex. They see in their perceived heroes filling their own character and personality gaps. The result is that they are distanced from reality and live in a dream world of their own. The instinct of hero-worshipping is delusional. It thus becomes the biggest stumbling block in the progress of persons indulging in it.

Every human being ushered in this world is a unique individual. He has his own special attributes and is endowed with some unique qualities. He would do well to work on them and exploit them for his advancement and growth. He must cultivate and nurture his own personality. He can admire others for their special qualities or achievements but he should try to learn from them rather than hero-worship them. Hero-worshipping will dilute his own personality and impede his growth. In fundamental spiritual discourse, the term worship is reserved for only one unique entity—the creator and controller of the worlds and the universe. He is above humans—supernatural and divine. He has a relational setting with each human individual created by him. It is in the context of this setting that the term worship is meaningful. In other words, worship is to be reserved only for the one and the only Almighty creator, who is the source of all beneficence and boons. Worship of all lesser entities, including humans, is not logical or meaningful.

Passionate behaviour does not go well with human progress. Perseverance is very important. Plain passion often lands a person in a cloud of illusion. Rational thinking and perseverance drive the progress of humans. Let us produce more heroes in our society rather than more hero-worshippers.

Atul Sehgal is the author of Guide to Inner Wellness and can be contacted at atul4956@gmail.com