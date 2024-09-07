Change your life, today

Our life, simply put, is a series of experiences. Life is what your experiences make it. A single day in one’s life is a miniature of one’s entire existence. If a person is unable to work towards change even for one day, they will not be able to change their life. Therefore, to change your life, you must change each day and every moment. If, instead of making changes now, one claims to be working on change, they are living in a never-ever world. If one plans to start making changes from tomorrow, they will never change at all because that tomorrow never comes. This is one of the gravest diseases in spirituality. To truly work on changing oneself, one must define their work. The field of one’s work is today. The real scope is the moment at hand.

To change one’s life, one must observe one’s whole self—body, mind, feelings, values, and the way one responds to various situations in life. Self- understanding is an essential prelude to change, which comes only through observation, introspection and reflection.

The true quality of transformative work reveals itself in your reactions to life’s situations. Are you reacting or responding to situations? Reacting involves doing something immediately after an event befalls you; this means the situation dictates your follow-up action. Responding, on the other hand, is your way of controlling the course of events in your life according to your guiding philosophy. It is your commitment that guides you as you respond.

For example, when someone scolds you and you shout back, you are reacting in kind, which means the situation has you under its control. However, if you pause, reflect on the context of the scolding and the behaviour of the person scolding you, consider what you should do or say, and then act accordingly,you have responded to the situation, meaning you now have control over it. In the latter case, you are bringing your conscious ‘presence’ to the situation. This is response. True responsibility is the ability to respond.