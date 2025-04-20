Why do we get hurt?

Once, a visitor scolded the Buddha, but the Buddha remained calm and finally asked him, "Have you finished? I have to go now because people in the next village are waiting for me." Upon hearing the Buddha, the visitor asked, "Are you not hurt that I scolded you?" The Buddha replied, "To hurt me, you should have met me before my enlightenment. That is no longer possible. Your words may be fiery, but my being is calm, and so they have no impact. It is like a hot arrow falling into a cold river losing its heat. Your words may be heated, but my presence is calm; hence, I am not hurt."

We get hurt because we think too much. This goes beyond the distinction between wise and unwise thinking—we are simply obsessed with thinking. It's like a whirlpool within. This creates an ache, which is why we often call it a headache. Once you think less and feel more, there will be a transformation from hurt to healing. Our thinking has gone so deep that it has polluted even our feelings. Therefore, it's essential to feel what is truly meaningful and let go of the unessential. Love is the essential feeling that one should have. Love brings connectedness while feelings like jealousy breed disconnection. Everyone wants to be connected, for disconnection leads to isolation.

Lead yourself from thinking to feeling, and then to being. When we fail to do this, we experience hurt. While there are many dimensions to hurt, its core lies in not transitioning from thinking to feeling to being. Being refers to a state of inner void or inner fullness-a deep stillness that transcends thought and emotion. In this state, one is free from the disorders of both thinking and feeling.