Human being to being human

We humans are the most intelligent species, but we are also the most paradoxical. We call ourselves intelligent but we often commit moronic acts. We consider ourselves wise, but many of us perform rank foolish actions. We pride ourselves on our knowledge and erudition, but some of us do realise in the long term that we ended up inflicting self-harm due to half knowledge or wrong ideas. We consider ourselves religious and god-fearing, but many of us commit numerous inhuman acts while wearing the badge of religion. We think we are enlightened, but actually we are very often in illusion and delusion. In the name of peace, we wage wars. In the name of development, we damage our ecosphere and defile our environment. In the name of scientific pursuit, we develop technologies that pollute our water and air. In the mad pursuit of economic development and GDP growth, we end up increasing crime, corruption, disease and fear psychosis while also building institutions to combat them—all in the name of economic growth.
Are we all really being human all the time? The Rigveda says in its hymn #10.53.6: “Manur bhava janaya daivyam janam” (become truly human and beget progeny with divine human qualities). This Vedic mantra exhorts mankind to become truly human and also bring generations of humans with sublime human qualities.
Are we following the above divine injunction of our creator and benefactor, the omniscient Ishwar? Actually, we all are on a long journey of spiritual development and perfection, which culminates in salvation. And in the process of this journey, we are continually refining ourselves. Subject as we all are to the divine law of karmic retribution, we are constantly undergoing experiential learning based on our good and bad experiences of life resulting from our own actions. As human beings, we are undergoing a process of evolution. But we can hasten this process through enlightened karma.
Who is a human or a truly human being? The same eternal, divine scriptures—the Vedas—provide the answers. A true human is characterised by adherence to dharma. Dharma is nothing but the code of right living. An English parallel word for dharma is righteousness. Dharma comprises principles of righteous action through thoughts, speech or physical action. This righteous action promotes peace, progress and prosperity of all, including that of the action performer. This action is that which preserves the purity of the physical environment. It maintains the purity, integrity and wholesomeness of mundane matter by ensuring that the five primordial elements—air, water, fire, earth and ether—remain unsullied.
A true human will acquire true knowledge and will strive to work strictly by that. A true human will base all their actions on the love for nature and respect for fellow humans and other lesser living beings. He will always place the greatest premium on enhancing peace and forging friendship. He will not be ruled by biases or prejudices of any kind. He will be open-minded and truthful. He will be kind and compassionate. He will be transparent and humble. A truly evolving human will live with the understanding that right knowledge is the foundation of human progress and emancipation from all sorrow and misery. He will, through a level-headed approach, continuously try to shed all bias and refine his knowledge and understanding to arrive at the truth and embrace it. He will live with the divine understanding that the human soul is on a long and arduous journey of self-perfection.
Let us all align ourselves with the principles of dharma to follow the above-mentioned divine injunction of the Rigveda, coming to us straight from the master of the universe. Nothing is more valuable than peace, because peace is the foundation of all progress and material prosperity. Let all human beings deliberately and decisively embark on the path to becoming human. Becoming human means becoming humane, peace-loving, morally sound, knowledgeable and perseverant. Becoming human means becoming broad-minded and universalistic in approach. It means becoming the instruments of the multifaceted progress of all sentient beings. Becoming human means becoming selfless and shedding greed. It means rising above the narrow considerations of caste, sect or race—barriers that divide human beings. It means creating an atmosphere of goodwill and camaraderie.
Let us all strive to transform ourselves from ordinary human beings to true humans.