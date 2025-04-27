Human being to being human

We humans are the most intelligent species, but we are also the most paradoxical. We call ourselves intelligent but we often commit moronic acts. We consider ourselves wise, but many of us perform rank foolish actions. We pride ourselves on our knowledge and erudition, but some of us do realise in the long term that we ended up inflicting self-harm due to half knowledge or wrong ideas. We consider ourselves religious and god-fearing, but many of us commit numerous inhuman acts while wearing the badge of religion. We think we are enlightened, but actually we are very often in illusion and delusion. In the name of peace, we wage wars. In the name of development, we damage our ecosphere and defile our environment. In the name of scientific pursuit, we develop technologies that pollute our water and air. In the mad pursuit of economic development and GDP growth, we end up increasing crime, corruption, disease and fear psychosis while also building institutions to combat them—all in the name of economic growth.

Are we all really being human all the time? The Rigveda says in its hymn #10.53.6: “Manur bhava janaya daivyam janam” (become truly human and beget progeny with divine human qualities). This Vedic mantra exhorts mankind to become truly human and also bring generations of humans with sublime human qualities.