Learning from the book of Life

Children, we must always have the attitude of a beginner. This means having an open mind, being humble and having an avid desire to learn. It is the readiness to see and accept the good in anything. Approaching every situation in life with an open mind awakens patience, alertness and enthusiasm. We can learn lessons from any situation and respond appropriately. A closed mind makes one proud and obstinate, incites one to do wrong, and hinders the assimilation of goodness. Such an attitude eventually leads to self-destruction.

During the Mahabharata War, Arjuna and Karna came face to face with each other one day. Lord Krsna was Arjuna’s charioteer, and Salya, Karna’s charioteer. Each warrior fired a fusillade of arrows at the other. Finally, Karna strung an arrow and aimed it at Arjuna’s head, intending to finish him off. Salya advised him, “Karna, if you’re planning to kill Arjuna, don’t aim the arrow at his head but at his neck.” Karna arrogantly retorted, “Once I string an arrow and take aim, I never alter my aim. Arjuna’s head will remain the target of my arrow.” So saying, Karna released the arrow.

Seeing it whizzing towards Arjuna’s head, the Lord pressed the chariot down with his foot, causing the wheels of the chariot to sink deep into the ground. Instead of striking Arjuna’s head, the arrow knocked his crown off. Thus Arjuna was saved. Soon afterwards, he killed Karna.