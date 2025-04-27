Learning from the book of Life

Children, we must always have the attitude of a beginner. This means having an open mind, being humble and having an avid desire to learn. It is the readiness to see and accept the good in anything. Approaching every situation in life with an open mind awakens patience, alertness and enthusiasm. We can learn lessons from any situation and respond appropriately. A closed mind makes one proud and obstinate, incites one to do wrong, and hinders the assimilation of goodness. Such an attitude eventually leads to self-destruction.
During the Mahabharata War, Arjuna and Karna came face to face with each other one day. Lord Krsna was Arjuna’s charioteer, and Salya, Karna’s charioteer. Each warrior fired a fusillade of arrows at the other. Finally, Karna strung an arrow and aimed it at Arjuna’s head, intending to finish him off. Salya advised him, “Karna, if you’re planning to kill Arjuna, don’t aim the arrow at his head but at his neck.” Karna arrogantly retorted, “Once I string an arrow and take aim, I never alter my aim. Arjuna’s head will remain the target of my arrow.” So saying, Karna released the arrow.
Seeing it whizzing towards Arjuna’s head, the Lord pressed the chariot down with his foot, causing the wheels of the chariot to sink deep into the ground. Instead of striking Arjuna’s head, the arrow knocked his crown off. Thus Arjuna was saved. Soon afterwards, he killed Karna.
If Karna had followed Salya’s advice, the arrow would have struck Arjuna’s head. Alas, Karna’s ego did not allow him to heed Salya’s counsel with an open mind. Thus, Karna paved the way for his own death.
If we cling to a ‘know-it-all’ attitude, we will never learn anything. Can anything be poured into a full vessel? The bucket can be filled only when it is dipped into a well. Even a Nobel Prize-winning scientist must submit to a flute teacher if he wants to learn how to play the instrument.
A beginner’s attitude is the doorway to the world of knowledge and expansive vision. One with this attitude feels, “I don’t know anything. Please teach me.” He or she will be humble and receptive.
Such an attitude draws divine grace and helps one gain knowledge of anything. Thus, one can attain success in life. This open-mindedness, enthusiasm and patience to understand guide the seeker to supreme knowledge. Seeing the divine in everyone, he or she will respect everyone.
Life is a book from which we can constantly learn. It is like sitting in an examination hall. At any moment the bell may ring and you will have to turn in your test. So, it is what you are doing in this moment—now—that determines your success or failure.
We should have the alertness in each and every action just as if we were standing before a blazing fire. If we can maintain that level of alertness, then we can learn a lesson from each and every thing.
In the olden days, the disciple would sit facing the Guru and the knowledge would be assimilated directly from the Guru into the disciple’s heart. The disciple would verily install the Guru’s teaching in his heart.
The disciple’s attention and humility brought about the full blossoming of the knowledge. The disciple never tired of learning. Nor did it ever feel like a burden. The disciple’s heart is the bud that opens in the sunlight of the Guru’s love. It is filled with the nectar of the Guru’s grace.