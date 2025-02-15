You have the Power to be Free

Children, nothing that we see in this world is eternal. The property, wealth, relatives and friends whom we consider ours will not be with us for all time. This does not mean that we must not love anyone. We must love everyone but our love must be selfless. Only then can we be free of sorrow.

A man had four wives. Of the four, he loved his fourth wife the most. He did everything he could to provide her with the comforts of life and to support her healthy lifestyle and beauty regimen. He also loved his third wife dearly, and was proud of her extraordinary ability to get things done.

As for his second wife, though he did not love her as much, it was only to her that he opened his heart and disclosed everything. He totally neglected his first wife; he did not so much as even look at her.

One day, he was diagnosed with a terminal disease. The doctor said, “Medical science cannot save you. You have only a few more days to live.”

Hearing this, the man began to panic. When he reached home, he asked his fourth wife, “I loved you more than anyone else. The doctor says that I will die in a few days. Will you follow me beyond death?” “No.”

Her answer hurt him terribly. He asked his third wife, “Will you be with me after I die?”

“No, that’s not possible. I want to continue living in this world. After you die, I’ll marry someone else.”

Hearing this, the man became sad. He asked his second wife, “In both joy and sorrow, I opened up my heart only to you. Will you follow me when I die?”

“I’ll accompany you to the crematorium but no further.” Her words doubled his sorrow. As he sat there, terribly upset, his first wife consoled him: “You needn’t worry at all. I’ll always be with you. Never doubt it.”