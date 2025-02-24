The Key to Life’s Purpose

Human life is a saga of learning. Learning connotes realisation through experience. In other words, it is called experiential learning. Our prime purpose behind being ushered into this world is to develop spiritually, for we are spiritual entities in pursuit of total happiness and fulfilment. But during the course of every mundane life, we undergo experiences –sweet and sour. We face challenges galore.

We undergo trials and tribulations. These experiences serve to teach us or make us realise what it takes to achieve success, what it takes to fulfill our earthly desires and what all it takes to reach our definitive goal of salvation or moksh. But the process and path are not easy. Pain, privation and penury afflict many of us in this often torrid and tumultuous journey.

Sanatan Dharma (eternal religion) provides us with a divine code of living. This code needs to be assiduously followed by us for success in mundane life. This very code is to be followed for achieving higher goals that lead to the blissful emancipation of souls.

Lord Manu, an ancient sage, had provided the precise and perfect definition of the above dharma. Patience, forgiveness, mind control, truthfulness, acquisition of true knowledge and regulation of senses are some of the elements of this divine code of living.

While leading our earthly lives, we encounter numerous obstacles to overcome and various impediments to navigate on our journey towards our small or grand goals. Life teaches us about struggle, steadfastness, and perseverance. The principles of dharma encompass all these aspects, offering sublime lessons for our existence.

In theoretical terms, it is easy to pronounce that adherence to the divine code of dharma is the way to success and fulfilment. But observance of this code is easier said than done.

For us humans, the first and foremost challenge is understanding the necessity of following this code. The next step is actual observance of this code in daily life, and this is an uphill task. There are many distractions and temptations outside, and the mind is frail. The senses get attracted towards the outer objects that promise us appeasement and gratification. In the process, we wittingly or unwittingly end up violating the tenets of dharma.