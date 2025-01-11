Why did the Egyptians make Pyramids?

The Pyramids of Egypt are one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, and the only one that still survives. They are one of the largest structures ever built. They have been a great tourist attraction for many centuries. Scientists are still puzzled over how the millions of stone slabs, each weighing several tonnes, were transported over long distances, and then hauled up hundreds of feet, with the limited technology existing several thousand years ago. What also merits some enquiry is why the Egyptians went to such lengths and spent so much effort to make these massive structures.

The Egyptians engaged in agriculture in the Nile valley, whose fertility was renewed every year by floods in the river. Thus, it was easy to grow abundant crops, and the Egyptians found themselves having the leisure to think about things other than gathering enough food. One of the things they wondered about was life after death.

The Egyptian priests theorised that after death, a person’s soul, called ka, goes beyond the mountains to the west; to the land of Osiris, the ruler of the living and the dead. Osiris would judge people according to the acts they performed in their life. A person’s soul could not reach the realm of Osiris without their body. So, the Egyptians went to great lengths to preserve dead bodies, through a complex process of mummification.