God without barriers

There is no creation without an intelligent and powerful creator. The world we see around us and the millions of extraterrestrial bodies visible in outer space are the handiwork of the Supreme Creator, who is also the regulator of the universe. The Creator dissolves this universe which contains all the above celestial bodies after a fixed time span only to recreate it. All sentient living beings including humans are his subjects. But why does the Creator create humans?

Humans are essentially souls which were never created and can never be destroyed. They are eternal. The Creator gives physical bodies to these souls to usher them on their celestial abodes. Alongside the physical body, the Creator provides mind, intellect and ego-self to the human soul to make him a complete organism, capable of independent existence. He creates water, food grains, vegetables, fruits etc. for the sustenance of humans.

Does the human being take birth only to eat, drink, sleep and procreate? It is far from it. These activities are performed by lower animals, too. The human being, who is the highest of creations, has sublime goals to reach. For this, the Creator Ishwar gives humans high intellect and knowledge in the form of the Vedas so that they can lead a civilised existence and evolve to perfection.

The prime purpose of human life being understood is to follow the instructions, guidelines and injunctions laid down in the divinely revealed Vedas. These texts are verily the operation and maintenance manuals of humans akin to the maintenance manuals of cars given to buyers by car manufacturers.

Man is innately weak and limited in knowledge and understanding, while Ishwar is omniscient. Humans stutter and stumble through life, and they are liable to err. They often progress in fits and starts, which is why they constantly need divine guidance to navigate life successfully. The Vedas provide it. But the same Vedic texts also enjoin the humans to maintain a constant connection with Ishwar. But why is it so?

The reason has already been cited above. Humans need Ishwar's hand-holding to make the best of our lives. We are imperfect and grossly limited by knowledge and power, so we need to maintain a direct connection with the omnipotent Ishwar.