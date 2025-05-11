Legends from Tulsidas’s Life

It is said that ghosts are always thirsty and in search of water. Tulsidas allowed one such ghost to use some water. The grateful ghost said, ‘Wherever the story of Rama is narrated, Hanuman is always present. He dresses like a poor peasant, but you can recognise him because he is the first to arrive and the last to leave.’ The next time Tulsidas was narrating the Ramayana, he recognised Hanuman. He followed him into the jungle and fell at his feet. Hanuman assumed his divine form and told Tulsidas to ask for anything. Tulsidas requested a vision of Lord Rama. Hanuman then told him where he could see Rama.Tulsidas waited at the spot every day. One day, Lord Rama arrived there, accompanied by Lakshmana. Both were dressed in green, resembling hunters. Assuming they were simply hunters, Tulsidas did not pay them any attention. Later, Hanuman returned and asked if Tulsidas had seen his Lord. Tulsidas replied that he had not even glanced at them. Hanuman told him to turn around and look again at the Lord.

Once, some thieves decided to burgle Tulsidas’s house. When they approached it at night, they saw a dark-complexioned youth, armed with a bow and arrows, standing guard. They tried to approach from different directions, but each time, the youth blocked their path. The next morning, the thieves went to Tulsidas and asked who had been guarding his house. Tulsidas realised it was Lord Rama himself. Overcome with emotion, he remained silent and wept that the Lord had to guard his belongings. He gave away everything he had because he did not want Lord Rama to spend time guarding him. The thieves were so affected by this that they gave up burglary and became Tulsidas’s disciples.

