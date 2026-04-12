The Ultimate Science

Children, both science and spirituality are striving to discover the truth behind the universe—science, through external enquiry, and spirituality, through an inner search. Science sees the object of investigation as separate from the investigator. We perceive this world through the sense organs, mind and intellect. We can never gain knowledge of any object without recourse to the sense organs, mind and intellect.

An ant does not see an elephant in the same way as a human being does. Similarly, a cockroach will see an elephant in yet another way. From this, we can see that our impression of the universe is dependent on our limited sense organs, mind and intellect. It is not an accurate picture.

The universe around us is in a constant state of flux. A seed that is planted in the soil grows into a tree. Eventually, that tree also dies. A pot is made of clay. When the pot is destroyed, it is reduced to clay again. In truth, nothing is destroyed, only the attributes keep changing. Amidst all this change, there is something that remains unchanged—the substratum of pure consciousness, which is devoid of attributes.