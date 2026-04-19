Lessons from Nature

Nature is valuable not only for itself; it is the most persuasive and redemptive work of philosophy. Long before books were born and science was scripted, human beings went to nature in their quest to explore the secrets of the universe and gather knowledge. While walking through history, one can see that the most important discoveries— such as the law of gravity—were made when persons observed nature’s natural processes, because it demonstrates everything that a human heart and intellect seek. If we de-clutter our minds and be watchful observers of nature, we will find lessons that can contribute to our inner peace. Through its five elements, known for their characteristic qualities, nature can be a human being’s best teacher.

Mother Earth nourishes all life on the planet. It is in its heart that seeds germinate and life is sustained. As much as it is known as a bountiful giver and nourisher, it is equally known for its strength and firmness.

The element of water keeps a low profile, flowing towards a low-lying surface, taking the shape of whatever it is poured into, meandering its way through difficult terrains, and yet meet its final destination, the sea. Depending on the temperature, it can change its form into water vapour or solidify into ice. It is said that a person who learns to master the same art of adjustment and flexibility can never be subjected to the wrath of water.