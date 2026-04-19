When Only Hanuman Could Save Them

During the battle of Ramayana, Ravana’s son Indrajit decided to used the brahmastra one day. It was a terrible weapon that affected the entire army. Along with all the vanaras, Rama and Lakshmana were also hit and fell to the ground. Indrajit believed that Rama's army had been defeated and retreated to Lanka to report this good news to Ravana.

Soon, night fell, and it was dark on the battlefield where some of the vanaras had died and others were at death’s door. In the entire army, only two people were a little better off—Vibhishana, who was not hit by the brahmastra, and Hanuman, who was hit but recovered very quickly. The two of them went around the battlefield, giving assistance to the injured. They saw the old bear Jambavanta lying down on the ground and breathing with great difficulty. As they went to help him, Jambavanta said, ‘Is it Vibhishana? I cannot see with my eyes, but I can recognise your voice. Now tell me, while roaming across the battlefield, have you seen Hanuman?’

Vibhishana was surprised at this question and did not answer it straightaway. He said, ‘On this terrible day when everybody has been hurt by the brahmastra, you have not asked me about the well-being of Rama or Lakshmana, or if I had seen Sugriva or Angada. Why do you ask about Hanuman first?’ Jambavanta replied, ‘Because without him, we are worthless. If Hanuman is alive, then the whole army will come to life. But if Hanuman is dead, then even if alive, we are as good as dead.’