When Only Hanuman Could Save Them

During the battle of Ramayana, Ravana’s son Indrajit decided to used the brahmastra one day. It was a terrible weapon that affected the entire army. Along with all the vanaras, Rama and Lakshmana were also hit and fell to the ground. Indrajit believed that Rama's army had been defeated and retreated to Lanka to report this good news to Ravana.
Soon, night fell, and it was dark on the battlefield where some of the vanaras had died and others were at death’s door. In the entire army, only two people were a little better off—Vibhishana, who was not hit by the brahmastra, and Hanuman, who was hit but recovered very quickly. The two of them went around the battlefield, giving assistance to the injured. They saw the old bear Jambavanta lying down on the ground and breathing with great difficulty. As they went to help him, Jambavanta said, ‘Is it Vibhishana? I cannot see with my eyes, but I can recognise your voice. Now tell me, while roaming across the battlefield, have you seen Hanuman?’
Vibhishana was surprised at this question and did not answer it straightaway. He said, ‘On this terrible day when everybody has been hurt by the brahmastra, you have not asked me about the well-being of Rama or Lakshmana, or if I had seen Sugriva or Angada. Why do you ask about Hanuman first?’ Jambavanta replied, ‘Because without him, we are worthless. If Hanuman is alive, then the whole army will come to life. But if Hanuman is dead, then even if alive, we are as good as dead.’
Hanuman fell at Jambavanta’s feet. Jambavanta said, ‘I am born again. Now everything depends on you. This is the time to exert your strength and skill. There is no one else who can do this except for you.’
Jambavanta went on to described four types of herbs that could miraculously cure injuries and join severed limbs. These herbs were only to be found in the Himalayan region between Mount Kailash and Mount Rishabh. Hanuman gathered all his strength and took one giant leap. He reached the Himalayas, but was unable to identify the herbs. In desperation, he tore off the entire peak of the mountain and carried it to Lanka with him.
As soon as the mountain peak with the herbs was placed on the battlefield, the scent spread throughout the battlefield. One after the other, the vanaras revived. Rama and Lakshmana also gained consciousness. Once the job of the herbs was done, Hanuman again carried the mountain peak and put it back in its place.