Ending the Overwhelm

BROTHER PHAP HUU: When I’m overwhelmed, it’s so easy to beat myself up and to say, “Oh my God, I’ve been a practitioner for so long, I should be able to handle this,” or, “I’m an adult, I should have my two feet on the ground. I should be solid.” When we hold positions of responsibility in the world, we may think, “I’m a leader, I’m a parent, I’m a teacher; I shouldn’t feel like this.” By feeling guilty about our inability to deal with a given situation, we’re adding layers to an already overwhelming sensation of chaos within us.

How do we stop this cycle of blaming, judging, and criticizing ourselves? With our mindful breathing, we can learn to identify and stop our unhelpful thinking. Stopping is the first wing of meditation, and in order to really stop, we must offer ourselves a very concrete practice. We can’t just say to ourselves, “Stop, don’t do anything,” because by saying this, we’re actually pushing down and stirring up our emotions even more.

When I practice stopping, I like to come back to my body as an indicator of how I am doing. When the sensation of stress manifests, tension arises in my shoulders, in my neck, maybe in my face—perhaps my jawline is really tense, or my gaze becomes intense. Coming back to my body, I scan the different parts to see where there is tension. Sometimes the tension is in my breath. When I’m overwhelmed, my breathing can be very heavy. My chest may be tight. Listening to my body, I say to myself, “Oh, Phap Huu, your breathing’s really, really tight. Why is that? What feeling are you experiencing?” And I gently allow myself to recognize the feeling; I call it by its name, I identify it.