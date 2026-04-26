Seeing God in Everything

Children, many people wonder if the Indian customs and traditions of worship are primitive. At first glance, they may seem to be, but if we understand the principles and ideals behind the practices, we will see that they are actually meaningful and beneficial.

There is nothing in the universe that is not worthy of worship, for God dwells in everything. Worshipping everything as a manifestation of God without distinguishing between low or high is an easy way to realize the all-pervading nature of the Divine.

Ancient sages realized the Truth and beheld divine consciousness in everything. God is the essence of all beings, both moving and unmoving. Divine consciousness enlivens everything in nature. Nature is also a manifestation of God. Thus, the worship of birds, beasts, trees, mountains, rivers and forests became part of our culture.