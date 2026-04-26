Children, many people wonder if the Indian customs and traditions of worship are primitive. At first glance, they may seem to be, but if we understand the principles and ideals behind the practices, we will see that they are actually meaningful and beneficial.
There is nothing in the universe that is not worthy of worship, for God dwells in everything. Worshipping everything as a manifestation of God without distinguishing between low or high is an easy way to realize the all-pervading nature of the Divine.
Ancient sages realized the Truth and beheld divine consciousness in everything. God is the essence of all beings, both moving and unmoving. Divine consciousness enlivens everything in nature. Nature is also a manifestation of God. Thus, the worship of birds, beasts, trees, mountains, rivers and forests became part of our culture.
If God is perfect and complete, then his creation is also perfect and complete. If we use the flame from a lamp to kindle a thousand other lamps, these lamps will burn just as brightly as the first lamp, without any lamp being singled out for being imperfect.
In this universe, there is nothing we can consider base or ignoble. That said, we need eyes that can perceive this perfection. Every creature in nature is interconnected. When all creatures coexist harmoniously, life becomes joyful.
The greatest spiritual practice is seeing God in everything. Our hearts will become expansive if we can see all creatures as manifestations of God and bow down to everything
Humans are the only false note in the harmonious melody of nature. We survive only because of flora and fauna. All other creatures uphold the balance in nature; we alone disturb it. Because of our selfishness and excessive desire for pleasure, we hurt everything in nature and even kill our fellow humans.
Our ancestors used to touch the earth reverentially as soon as they woke up. They understood how every creature played a significant role in maintaining the balance in the environment. That is why they designed practical methods to protect birds, snakes, trees and groves.
None of these traditions and rituals that they bequeathed pollute the environment. They were meant to maintain the balance of nature. Thus, they created a culture that regards nature as a mother and protects her, teaching us to love and serve everyone.
Along with flora, there is nothing wrong in worshipping animals. In many ways, they are more evolved than human beings. Many animals have a much more powerful sense of sight, hearing and smell. Birds and beasts sense natural disasters before humans do and move to safer places. Some like ants give a great lesson for unity and enthusiasm.
Our hearts will become expansive if we can see all creatures as manifestations of God and learn to bow down to everything. We will feel love towards all. We will gain the attitude of bowing down before even an ant. We will be able to experience divine consciousness in everything.
The greatest spiritual practice is seeing God in everything. It is also the ultimate realisation.