Why Kumbhakarna Slept for Months

Kumbhakarna is one of the most interesting characters in the Ramayana. He was gigantic in size and slept most of the time. When he woke up, he was so hungry that he devoured whatever food he could lay his hands on. People have long tried to make sense of his strange behaviour. In fact, research papers have been published in medical journals diagnosing his condition based on his symptoms. The one that seems to most closely fit his symptoms is Kleine-Levin Syndrome, also called Sleeping Beauty Syndrome, where the patient experiences intense, prolonged periods of sleep.

Mythology also tells the story behind his condition. When Ravana and his two brothers, Kumbhakarna and Vibhishana, were young, they stayed in their father Rishi Vishrava’s ashram. One day, Kubera, lord of riches and Vishrava’s eldest son, came to visit his father. Ravana’s mother, Kaikasi, told her three sons that they should try to become like the imposing Kubera.

The three brothers went to the Gokarna Mountain and engaged in great austerities for ten thousand years. Brahma was pleased and asked each of the brothers to ask for a boon. Ravana and Vibhishana easily got their boons.When it was Kumbhakarna’s turn, all the gods appeared before Brahma and requested him with folded hands, “Please do not grant him a boon. He has already eaten seven apsaras, ten of Indra’s followers, and many rishis. All this is when he has not yet received a boon. Once he receives it, he will terrify the worlds.”