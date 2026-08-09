Beyond First Impressions

Once, a young monk who was proud of his pure birth and disciplined life sat by the river with the Buddha. Just then, seeing a low-caste woman coming to fill her pot, he stepped

back, refusing even to let her shadow touch him.

The Buddha asked gently, “Monk, which is purer: the water in the river or the pot that carries it?”

“The water, Lord,” the monk replied.

“Then why judge the pot and forget the water that fills us all?”

In that moment, realising that his eyes had been veiled by birth and status, the monk’s pride dissolved.

We are that monk. Before a word is spoken, the mind silently draws its lines. A face, an accent, a name, skin colour—something inside instantly decides: friend or foe, safe or suspect, competent or lacking. We call it intuition. The sages call it unfinished seeing.

This unfinished seeing has deep evolutionary roots. Instant judgments based on familiar patterns helped our species survive for millions of years—yet these same shortcuts cut us short in today’s complex, interdependent world, shaping judgments that divide more than they protect.

In our country today, a fluent English accent is mistaken for intelligence and a darker skin tone for lower status. A village address lowers one’s rank; a metro pin code raises it. Surnames trigger assumptions about caste, competence and character. None of this arises from malice—it operates beneath awareness, yet its effects are deeply consequential.

Behavioural economists have documented the “beauty premium”: people perceived as attractive are hired faster, trusted sooner, forgiven more readily, and often paid significantly more over a lifetime. If something as fleeting as appearance can bend a life’s path so sharply, what quiet storms do our deeper filters—caste, colour, creed, region, gender—unleash without our noticing?

Why does bias feel so convincing? Because it arrives before reflection does. The mind instinctively sorts stimuli as good or bad, strong or weak, active or passive. What feels like intuition is often this ancient mechanism: efficient, but far from infallible.