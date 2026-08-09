Choosing Heaven Every Day

A wife complained, "My husband doesn't care for me. He is consumed by making money." The husband responded, "Providing for my family is all I have. My wife only cares about her own pleasures and frivolous pursuits."

Both were trapped in their own subjective worlds. Each was deeply connected to personal wants but disconnected from the other. They had overlooked the simple joy of truly relating to one another. A relationship flourishes only through genuine connection. Yet why do we fail to connect? Because we remain attached to our own desires instead of opening ourselves to another person's reality.

To help them understand, I shared a Zen story.

A Zen master was known for his unwavering happiness, even during difficulty. When someone asked him the secret of his joy, he replied, "Every morning, when I wake up, I ask myself one question: Do I want to live in heaven or in hell? I choose heaven, and then I create heaven in every moment." But how does one create heaven?

Consider another story.

A dying man dreamt that an angel took him on a tour of both hell and heaven. In hell, people sat before tables laden with the most delicious food. Their hands held spoons and forks, but the utensils were attached to long sticks that made it impossible to feed themselves. Everyone was hungry, frustrated and miserable. The angel then led him to heaven. The setting looked exactly the same. The food, the utensils and the long sticks were identical. Yet here, people were smiling, laughing and well-fed. The difference was simple: each person used the long spoon or fork to feed someone else.

The lesson is profound. The moment we serve another person, we create connection. And where there is connection, life begins to resemble heaven. When we become absorbed only in ourselves, we create our own private hell.

Much of our suffering arises from the personality we construct. Personality is closely tied to the ego—the image of "me" that constantly seeks recognition, protection and validation. It hides our deeper truth. Beneath it lies our essence: our authentic, peaceful self.

Personality develops to protect our fears, hurts and habitual patterns. But lasting transformation occurs only when our essence begins to shape and soften our personality. Then joy arises naturally.

Many people believe that success, particularly in the corporate world, requires a strong ego. This is a misconception. Achievement requires clarity, commitment and competence. Ego merely builds walls. It creates conflict with colleagues and distances us from the very team whose support we need. Organisations succeed through collaboration, not self-importance.

Life calls for wisdom joined with innocence, not arrogance. Ego ads little value and creates visible and invisible forms of suffering.

Whenever you experience suffering, pause and observe yourself. We usually assume that our pain comes from external events. In reality, suffering arises not from the object of our experience but from the way we interpret and respond to it. It is created by the inner operator—the one who thinks, judges, acts and constantly reinforces the idea of "I" and "me." This egoistic self generates inner turmoil.

The workplace, relationships and everyday life can all become mirrors that reveal whether we are acting from ego or from essence. Each moment offers an opportunity for greater self-understanding.

Essence is our inner stillness. When action emerges from that stillness, it carries peace, clarity and compassion. External events may still unfold, but they no longer disturb our centre. This is the beginning of true inner awakening—a quiet light that shines from within.