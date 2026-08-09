Self-control Makes One Unshakable

Veda Vyasa was one of the greatest sages ever. He classified the Vedas, composed the Mahabharata, the eighteen Puranas, and the Brahma Sutras. He had a son named Shuka, whom he had taught since birth. Veda Vyasa wanted him to acquire even more learning. For this purpose, he requested that King Janaka of Videha, considered a great scholar and a wise man, should teach Shuka. Janaka asked him to send Shuka to his court.

Shuka made the long journey to Videha on foot and arrived at the city gates, tired, hungry, and thirsty. When he introduced himself at the gates, the guards took no notice of him. They only gave him a seat, and he sat there for three days and three nights. During this period, nobody spoke to him. Shuka was the son of the great sage Veda Vyasa and was himself a well-known and respected scholar, though young. Yet, the guards ignored him as if he were nobody. Unaffected by this, Shuka sat patiently on the seat with a light smile on his face.

On the third day, suddenly, a huge delegation of ministers and court officials came to receive him with great honours. They took him inside the palace and gave him accommodation in a very luxurious room. A fragrant bath was arranged for him, and he was given expensive clothes to wear. For eight days, he was kept in the lap of luxury. Shuka went through all this patiently with a serene expression on his face.

On the ninth day, Shuka was taken to the king’s court. Musicians were playing lively music, and dancers were dancing energetically. Shuka was taken in front of the king, who blessed him and gave him a saucer of milk that was full to the brim. King Janaka said, ‘Put this saucer on your head and go round the hall seven times. Be careful, not a drop of the milk should be spilled.’ Shuka calmly placed the saucer on his head and started to walk around the hall. Undisturbed by the sounds of music and the movements of the dancers, he completed seven rounds and went back to the king. King Janaka was very happy to see that not a drop had been spilled. He said, ‘Shuka, you were not miserable when you were made to wait. You were not overly happy when you were showered with luxuries. Your mind is not attracted to anything in this world unless you allow it to affect you. From what your father has taught you, and from what you have learnt on your own, you have realised the truth about this world. I cannot teach you anything more. Go back home and prosper.’