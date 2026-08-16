Guard the Fortress Within Your Mind

Children, righteous citizens lead a nation to prosperity. If we probe into the root cause of the problems besetting our country—corruption, poverty, unemployment, conflicts and increasing suicides, to name a few—we will see that it is the decline in moral awareness among people.

Following one’s own dharma is the duty of every individual. Rights and responsibilities are like the two wings of a bird. Only if both work in tandem can there be any real progress. If everyone in society discharges their duties properly, their rights will naturally be safeguarded.

In contrast, if people are concerned only with their rights, the social order will be disrupted and lawlessness will prevail. Therefore, everyone must be prepared to work not only for personal needs but also for the welfare of society.

After every harvest, a farmer sets aside some seeds to be sown later. He knows that this is no loss as he will eventually get a yield that is a hundred times what he sowed. But if he consumes the entire harvest, he will have to face poverty later.

Similarly, we must also be ready to sacrifice. Instead of spending all our time and energy only for ourselves, we should spend at least a little time for the benefit of our neighbours and the country.

The Great Wall of China is one of the world's legendary wonders. For centuries, emperors spent immense wealth building an impenetrable barrier, believing that no external enemy could ever defeat them. But in 1644, the adversaries simply walked through the gates.

How did this happen? The commanding general guarding the most crucial fortress chose political vengeance and self-preservation over his duty. His pursuit of temporary survival and power cost an entire empire its future. It is a historic example of how the real fortress is not the one built of stone and mortar, but the discipline and integrity that guard it from within.

There have been problems in the world since the beginning of time. For ages, society has suffered from war and discrimination based on caste, creed, and social position, as well as disharmony in the family.

But our ancestors had an inherent awareness of three factors: humans, nature, and the invisible power that harmoniously unites them. They believed in the divine forces that form the foundation of nature and every living being. They recognized this power as the most important part of life.

In those days, when children began their education, they were first taught about dharma as the foundation of life. Dharma is a principle of reciprocal nourishment that governs the relationship between humankind and each individual, and then expands to the relationship between humankind and nature.

In this vast interconnected web that is our world, one cannot progress in life by one’s efforts alone. There is a rhythm to everything in creation, an undeniable relationship between the entire universe and every living creature in it. Any lasting personal goodness can come about only through contributing to the wellbeing of all.