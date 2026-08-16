The Antidote to Life’s Uncertainties

In the last few decades, there has been tremendous development in science and technology. While this progress has filled our lives with comforts and conveniences of all kinds, it has not necessarily brought lasting happiness and joy. On the contrary, there is increased restlessness and anxiety in society today, as our focus remains purely on the physical world, having forgotten our real self.

There are four kinds of sorrows that trouble humanity.

Sorrow of Expectations: As human beings, we become attached to expectations, whether related to our loved ones or our possessions. When those expectations are not fulfilled, we feel hurt and disappointed.

Sorrow of Physical Illness: With time, illness may arise either due to our own carelessness or according to our prarabdh karma, which is the portion of karma destined to unfold in this lifetime. When faced with physical suffering, many become fearful and struggle to accept these realities.

Sorrow of the Illusory World: The attractions and pulls of the outer world draw our attention outward. Yet, as we begin to awaken to our true identity as soul and perceive the difference between the soul and the physical world, we feel the deep longing that comes from separation from the Creator.

Sorrow of Attachment to Loved Ones: Human beings also form strong attachments to family and friends. Over time, relationships may weaken due to misunderstandings, changing circumstances, or physical distance, leaving individuals feeling lonely or distressed.