The Antidote to Life’s Uncertainties

In the last few decades, there has been tremendous development in science and technology. While this progress has filled our lives with comforts and conveniences of all kinds, it has not necessarily brought lasting happiness and joy. On the contrary, there is increased restlessness and anxiety in society today, as our focus remains purely on the physical world, having forgotten our real self.
There are four kinds of sorrows that trouble humanity.
Sorrow of Expectations: As human beings, we become attached to expectations, whether related to our loved ones or our possessions. When those expectations are not fulfilled, we feel hurt and disappointed.
Sorrow of Physical Illness: With time, illness may arise either due to our own carelessness or according to our prarabdh karma, which is the portion of karma destined to unfold in this lifetime. When faced with physical suffering, many become fearful and struggle to accept these realities.
Sorrow of the Illusory World: The attractions and pulls of the outer world draw our attention outward. Yet, as we begin to awaken to our true identity as soul and perceive the difference between the soul and the physical world, we feel the deep longing that comes from separation from the Creator.
Sorrow of Attachment to Loved Ones: Human beings also form strong attachments to family and friends. Over time, relationships may weaken due to misunderstandings, changing circumstances, or physical distance, leaving individuals feeling lonely or distressed.
What, then, is the solution to life’s sorrows?
The key lies in turning our attention within. These sorrows arise largely from the mistaken belief that we are only this physical body and that God is distant from us. Through meditation, we withdraw our attention from the outer world and begin to connect with the divine light and sound of God within. As this inner experience unfolds, we realise our true identity as soul and recognise that the Creator’s protective presence is always with us. In that realisation, the pains and anxieties of the outer world lose their hold. Meditation is the means through which we can rise above life’s sorrows and discover the joy that already resides within.
As this inner awakening unfolds, the soul rises above the limitations of body and mind, and the darkness of confusion and separation begins to dissolve. In this illuminated state, we recognise all beings as expressions of the same divine, and a natural impulse arises within us to share this love with others.
This inner transformation reflects in our outer life. Our words become gentler, our actions more loving and our presence more uplifting. Without seeking reward, we are drawn to serve others selflessly and help one another discover the same inner treasures. In doing so, we begin to fulfil the true purpose of human life.
We all have the capacity to embark upon this spiritual journey and experience the unity of the soul with God. This inner experience transforms us into loving and peaceful beings, gradually spreading this positive change to our families, communities and the wider world.