The Alchemy of Meditation

It [meditation] is like the sculptor chipping away all that is not divine in us. This process involves the purification of the body, mind, and intellect, which serves as the foundation for entering deeper states.

An Acharya was asked what he had gained from meditation. He replied, ‘Nothing. But let me tell you what I lost: anger, anxiety, depression, insecurity, and the fear of old age and death.’

For him, the practice of meditation was a journey for shedding the mental burdens that hindered inner peace and enlightenment.

Purification unfolds on many levels. It begins on the physical level through discipline and mindful living. Emotionally, it grows through love, truthfulness, and non-violence. Intellectually, it deepens through wisdom and contemplation. Spiritually, it culminates in surrender and devotion to God. As impurities dissolve, the light of consciousness shines freely. The restless mind grows still. The heart becomes transparent like a crystal, reflecting the divine light within.

The resulting transformation affects every level of existence, moving the practitioner from a lower, self-centred nature to a higher, universal consciousness. Thus, transformation is essentially ‘purification of the heart’ as a result of meditative practice.

What Brings About Inner Transformation?

Simply focusing the mind on any object—a candle, the breath, or a mantra—does not by itself lead to transformation. It is the intention and purpose behind the focus that determines the depth and outcome of the practice.

When viewed in its full context, dhyan is not just a mental exercise; it is sadhana. When we infuse meditation with spiritual fervour—growing virtues, shedding vices, and uplifting our soul—it brings about a transformation.

Focusing on any neutral object can calm the mind, but transformation occurs when the object is sacred and pure.

This transformation progresses in many ways. Below are a few of its symptoms that appear at different stages of meditation, listed in no particular order.