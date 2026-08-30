The Way to Make Life a Celebration

Children, Lord Krishna was a multi-faceted personality: He bequeathed to the world the Bhagavad Gita, re-established dharma, and was an astute political strategist. But over and above everything else, he was the very embodiment of love, one who showered love on all.

Once, a scholar from Dwaraka reached Vrindavan. All the gopis anxiously gathered around him, eager to hear news of the Lord. They asked him whether Krishna was eating and sleeping well, whether he had time to play his flute, whether the people of Dwaraka were enjoying his company, and so on.

The scholar told them, “The Lord is leading a peaceful and happy life in Dwaraka. It’s a pity he did not take you there with him. He bestowed prosperity on Akrura and Kuchela. He brought down the Kalpavriksha from heaven for Satyabhama. Doesn’t he know that you’re still living in grass huts?”

When they heard this, the gopis said, “We’re overjoyed to hear that the Lord is living happily. You pointed out that we’re living in huts. When the Lord was a child, his tender footsteps graced all these huts, and therefore, they are more valuable than a palace for us.”

Beaming with smiles, they continued, “In our eyes, every single Kadamba tree in Vrindavan is a Kalpavriksha. How many hallowed memories of the Lord these trees continue to give us! Remembrance of the Lord is the only wealth that is eternal. Our only prayer is that those memories never leave us.”

Seeing the gopis’ innocent devotion, the scholar’s eyes welled up with tears. He said, “When I received the Lord’s darshan in Dwaraka, I said, ‘O Lord! My life has become fulfilled today.’ The Lord said, ‘You have seen only my body. To see my heart, you must go to Vrindavan.’ Only now have I understood the meaning of his words. I have understood what real devotion is.”

The minds of the gopis were always on Lord Krishna, even amidst family responsibilities. They constantly chanted his name, whether they were churning yogurt, pounding grains or doing something else. They labelled their containers of chili, coriander, and turmeric with names like Kanha, Nandlal, and Shyam Sundar.

While selling milk and butter, they did not ask, “Do you want some milk? Do you want some butter?” Instead, they called out, “Do you want Acyuta? Do you want Keshava?”

If we have innocent love, our mind will remain with the Lord even in the midst of our busy, mundane lives. The gopis were neither too educated nor well-versed in the scriptures. Nevertheless, their innocent devotion to Krishna gave them what the yogis failed to gain even after ages of tapas. Such is the greatness of devotion.

Real devotion is self-surrender to the Lord, knowing that it is the One Lord who shines through all of creation and the different manifestations of divinity. Lord Krishna showed us how to be joyful from childhood to old age and to make one's entire life a celebration.