The Gods Love Goodness

Between the 8th and 7th centuries BCE, the kingdom of Phrygia flourished in modern-day Turkey. It is famous for legendary figures such as King Midas—of the ‘golden touch’—and for its capital, Gordion, known for the Gordian Knot. It is said that on a hill in Phrygia stand two trees—a thousand-year-old oak tree and a linden tree of the same age. Locals place wreaths on the two trees on joyous occasions. Only wild animals and birds live in the area today, but in the olden days, humans lived there.

Once, Zeus, the supreme ruler of the cosmos, came there in human form along with his son, Hermes. They were seeking shelter for the night. They knocked on all the doors, but nobody agreed to let them stay the night. At the end of the village stood a small, old hut. In it lived the honest Philemon and his wife, Baucis. Though they were old, poor, and childless, they made no complaints and bore their hard lot with love for each other. When Zeus and Hermes knocked on the door of this small hut and asked for shelter, they were greeted heartily. Philemon placed seats for them, and Baucis went into the kitchen and started a fire. Philemon brought cabbage from his well-watered garden, deftly chopped it, and put it into a pot to cook. He brought out smoked pork, cut a huge piece from the shoulder, and put it into boiling water. The husband and wife also entertained their guests with pleasant conversation.