The Gods Love Goodness

Between the 8th and 7th centuries BCE, the kingdom of Phrygia flourished in modern-day Turkey. It is famous for legendary figures such as King Midas—of the ‘golden touch’—and for its capital, Gordion, known for the Gordian Knot. It is said that on a hill in Phrygia stand two trees—a thousand-year-old oak tree and a linden tree of the same age. Locals place wreaths on the two trees on joyous occasions. Only wild animals and birds live in the area today, but in the olden days, humans lived there.
Once, Zeus, the supreme ruler of the cosmos, came there in human form along with his son, Hermes. They were seeking shelter for the night. They knocked on all the doors, but nobody agreed to let them stay the night. At the end of the village stood a small, old hut. In it lived the honest Philemon and his wife, Baucis. Though they were old, poor, and childless, they made no complaints and bore their hard lot with love for each other. When Zeus and Hermes knocked on the door of this small hut and asked for shelter, they were greeted heartily. Philemon placed seats for them, and Baucis went into the kitchen and started a fire. Philemon brought cabbage from his well-watered garden, deftly chopped it, and put it into a pot to cook. He brought out smoked pork, cut a huge piece from the shoulder, and put it into boiling water. The husband and wife also entertained their guests with pleasant conversation.
The meal was now ready, and it was served on a three-legged table that wobbled a little. They were too poor to have wine, so they served milk in a pitcher with wooden mugs. As all were enjoying the food, Philemon observed that the pitcher contained wine instead of milk, and it did not empty despite the cups being continually filled from it. He realised that their guest must be Zeus. In a panic, he rushed to tell Baucis in the kitchen. They felt they ought to offer something better to their guests. They had only one goose. They both ran to catch it, but it ran away and hid behind the guests.
Zeus laughed and told the old couple that they had come to earth to test the generosity of humans. Their neighbours were wicked and would be punished, but they were given the boon of serving as priests of the temple and of always being together. They served for a long time. One day, as they were looking at each other, they floated away to a distant height and turned into an oak and a linden.