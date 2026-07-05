The Power of Sustained Focus

These are the eleven doors I want you to paint by evening. If I find one drop of paint on the floor when you are done, you leave without a rupee.”

Dhyaanpravaaha, the poor boy who desperately needed money, felt his stomach tighten as he heard the house owner’s orders.

Eleven doors. That’s impossible. He was about to refuse—then his ailing mother’s and hungry sister's faces rose before him. He remembered the words of his dying father, a Buddhist priest: “Work is not as difficult as our thoughts make it. Preserve inner calm. Focus only on the small task before you. Then the next. Soon, you will be through.”

He picked up the brush, dipped it carefully, taking just enough paint, ensuring each stroke was meticulous—without overlap, haste, or waste. He spread no newspapers below, letting the risk sharpen his focus.

By mid-morning, something shifted. The doors, the deadline, even his fear fell away. There was only the brush, the paint, and the stroke before him. Dhyaan had stumbled into what psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi called ‘flow’—complete absorption where the self disappears, hours pass unnoticed and performance peaks effortlessly. Flow, at its deepest, is a spiritual practice: the doer, the doing and the deed become seamlessly one. It is true yoga—the reunion of a wave with its parent ocean.