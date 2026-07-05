True Devotion Takes Courage

Children, if one were to ask what is most beautiful in human life, it is devotion, pure love for God. In the vast darkness of sorrow and suffering, devotion is the light that holds our hand and leads us forward. It is like the sacred river Ganga, which washes away all mental impurities. When one attains pure devotion and pure love, life itself becomes blessed.

Many of us remember God only when faced with problems. Our devotion is limited; we pray and make offerings so that He will fulfill our desires. At other times, we forget God completely. We cannot call this devotion. True devotion is not a part-time affair. A devotee remembers God in all circumstances.

When a coin is louder than a bell

Some people were waiting outside a shop with the shopkeeper busy wrapping their purchases. Suddenly, he stopped, closed his eyes, and stood there with joined palms. After a while, when he opened his eyes, one of his customers angrily asked, “What injustice is this? Is it right of you to stand there with eyes closed when so many of us are waiting?”

The shopkeeper calmly replied, “Didn’t you hear the diparadhana bells from the nearby temple? As soon as I heard the ringing, I closed my eyes for a while to pray.”